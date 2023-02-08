Karl's Inn of the Barristers to Close Next Month After 32 Years in Business

Google Maps

Karl Abounader has been a beloved fixture downtown for more than 45 years, longer when you tack on time spent working at legendary spots like Swingo's Keg & Quarter.His enduring eatery Karl's Inn of the Barristers began life in its current spot in the Warehouse District (1264 West 3rd St.) in 1991. It will close soon after St. Patrick's Day this year at the ripe-old age of 32."The building was shut down and they're forcing me out," Abounader told Scene. "We're the last place standing."The restaurant, located across from the Justice Center, is best known for its hearty breakfasts and sandwiches, especially corned beef, Reubens and Philadelphians — hot pastrami, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on rye.When asked if a new downtown (or other) location might come to fruition, Abounader saidk, "Who knows. I'm not going to say no and I'm not going to say yes. I'm not going to jump into another thing right away."Fans have a little more than a month to pay their respects over a breakfast platter or bowl of chili and mile-high corned beef on rye.Our 2006 review of Karl's, for old-time's sake, is below.