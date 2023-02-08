Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Karl's Inn of the Barristers to Close Next Month After 32 Years in Business

"The building was shut down and they're forcing me out," says owner Karl Abounader.

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 10:13 am

Karl's Inn of the Barristers to Close Next Month After 32 Years in Business
Karl Abounader has been a beloved fixture downtown for more than 45 years, longer when you tack on time spent working at legendary spots like Swingo's Keg & Quarter.

His enduring eatery Karl's Inn of the Barristers began life in its current spot in the Warehouse District (1264 West 3rd St.) in 1991. It will close soon after St. Patrick's Day this year at the ripe-old age of 32.

"The building was shut down and they're forcing me out," Abounader told Scene. "We're the last place standing."

The restaurant, located across from the Justice Center, is best known for its hearty breakfasts and sandwiches, especially corned beef,  Reubens and Philadelphians — hot pastrami, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on rye.

When asked if a new downtown (or other) location might come to fruition, Abounader saidk, "Who knows. I'm not going to say no and I'm not going to say yes. I'm not going to jump into another thing right away."

Fans have a little more than a month to pay their respects over a breakfast platter or bowl of chili and mile-high corned beef on rye.

Our 2006 review of Karl's, for old-time's sake, is below.

Karl Abounader doesn't do finger sandwiches.

Court of Appeal: Not swanky or pretentious, the Inn of the Barristers is simply welcoming.


About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
