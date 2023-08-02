Lekko Coffee to Open Second Location in Old Brooklyn This Fall

click to enlarge
Lindsey Poyar
Lekko Coffee in Ohio City
Since opening Lekko Coffee
(2529 Detroit Ave., 216-554-4875) in Ohio City two years ago, owner Matt Ashton says that the reception has been so positive that it motivated him to expand the brand.
“The amount of support we have received from the city of Cleveland at our Ohio City location has been pivotal to our interest in opening a second location less than two years later,” he explains.
Shop number two currently is taking shape in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, specifically the intersection of State and Pearl (4298 Pearl Rd.). On the petite side, the new cafe will seat approximately 15 indoors and another 20 or so on the enclosed patio.
“The new shop will feature many of the hallmarks of our brand that you already know and love, such as our locally roasted coffees and house-made syrups, as well as continued partnerships with local artists,” adds Ashton. “We are also bringing a large portion of our food and pastry production inhouse and are working on an expanded menu with new food options to fit the Old Brooklyn community.”
Ashton says that the new cafe is on pace to open this fall.
