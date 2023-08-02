Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Lekko Coffee to Open Second Location in Old Brooklyn This Fall

“The new shop will feature many of the hallmarks of our brand that you already know and love."

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 12:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lekko Coffee in Ohio City - Lindsey Poyar
Lindsey Poyar
Lekko Coffee in Ohio City
Since opening Lekko Coffee (2529 Detroit Ave., 216-554-4875) in Ohio City two years ago, owner Matt Ashton says that the reception has been so positive that it motivated him to expand the brand.

“The amount of support we have received from the city of Cleveland at our Ohio City location has been pivotal to our interest in opening a second location less than two years later,” he explains.

Shop number two currently is taking shape in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, specifically the intersection of State and Pearl (4298 Pearl Rd.).  On the petite side, the new cafe will seat approximately 15 indoors and another 20 or so on the enclosed patio.

“The new shop will feature many of the hallmarks of our brand that you already know and love, such as our locally roasted coffees and house-made syrups, as well as continued partnerships with local artists,” adds Ashton. “We are also bringing a large portion of our food and pastry production inhouse and are working on an expanded menu with new food options to fit the Old Brooklyn community.”

 Ashton says that the new cafe is on pace to open this fall.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Parilya, the Popular Filipino Food Truck, Will Add Brick-and-Mortar Spot in Olmsted Falls

By Douglas Trattner

Parilya, Cleveland’s first and only Filipino food truck, will be opening a brick-and-mortar business in Olmsted Falls.

Two New Taco Spots Now Open on the West Side

By Douglas Trattner

Locos Street Tacos and Burritos

Now Open: Ninja City in Market Hall at Van Aken District

By Douglas Trattner

Co-owner Dylan Fallon

Fiyah Falls a Little Short in the Korean BBQ Game, But the Basics Are There

By Douglas Trattner

Fiyah Falls a Little Short in the Korean BBQ Game, But the Basics Are There

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us