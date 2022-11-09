Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Mason's Creamery Switches to Mason's Ramen Shop at 4 p.m. Today

New this year is a raclette ramen, which was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 3:54 pm

click to enlarge Ramen at Mason's Creamery - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Ramen at Mason's Creamery

Just as we set our clocks back each fall, the folks at Mason's Creamery  (4401 Bridge Ave., 216-762-1095) convert their beloved Ohio City ice cream parlor into a seasonal ramen shop. The switch officially happens at 4 p.m. today.

Since opening in 2014, owners Jesse Mason and Helen Qin have hosted wintertime ramen pop-ups. But five years ago they took the concept a step further by converting the operation to a dedicated noodle shop that runs until April.

The star of the show is the ramen, available with pork, chicken and vegetarian broths. Last year, the owners added Korean corn dogs to the offerings and will be doing so again this year. New this year is a raclette ramen, which was featured on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

As always, the noodle bowls and corn dogs will be joined by a few soft-serve ice creams, including vegan offerings. Guests also can look forward to various specials, pop-ups and collaborations to keep things interesting.

Ramen can be enjoyed on site in the heated tent or taken to-go.

Ordering options include call-ahead, online, in-person.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant Has Found a New Home in Bainbridge

By Douglas Trattner

Veal crepe at Balaton

First Look: Pearl Street Wine Market & Café, Opening November 18 in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

Pearl Street Wine Market & Café opens November 18

Martha on the Fly in Tremont Adds Lunch Service and Expands Days of Operation

By Douglas Trattner

Martha on the Fly offers gourmet breakfast and lunch items.

Colin Brown of Gifted Grass Farms Acquires R&D Sausage Co. in N. Collinwood

By Douglas Trattner

Colin Brown of Gifted Grass Farms Acquires R&D Sausage Co. in N. Collinwood

Also in Food & Drink

Hard Mountain Dew Exists and Is Now For Sale in Ohio

By Ashley Lubecky

Hard Mountain Dew Exists and Is Now For Sale in Ohio

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us