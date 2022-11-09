Mason's Creamery Switches to Mason's Ramen Shop at 4 p.m. Today

click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
Ramen at Mason's Creamery
Just as we set our clocks back each fall, the folks at Mason's Creamery
(4401 Bridge Ave., 216-762-1095) convert their beloved Ohio City ice cream parlor into a seasonal ramen shop. The switch officially happens at 4 p.m. today.
Since opening in 2014, owners Jesse Mason and Helen Qin have hosted wintertime ramen pop-ups. But five years ago they took the concept a step further by converting the operation to a dedicated noodle shop that runs until April.
The star of the show is the ramen, available with pork, chicken and vegetarian broths. Last year, the owners added Korean corn dogs to the offerings and will be doing so again this year. New this year is a raclette ramen, which was featured on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
As always, the noodle bowls and corn dogs will be joined by a few soft-serve ice creams, including vegan offerings. Guests also can look forward to various specials, pop-ups and collaborations to keep things interesting.
Ramen can be enjoyed on site in the heated tent or taken to-go.
Ordering options include call-ahead, online, in-person.
