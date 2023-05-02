Mount Granita Italian Ice Moves From Seasonal Sidewalk Cart to Little Italy Storefront

Mount Granita Italian Ice has operated a seasonal sidewalk cart in Little Italy. This year is going to be a little different, says owner Christopher Giancola.
"After two years of planning and renovations, we're finally ready to open the doors to our new Italian ice shop in Little Italy,” he says.
Located near the intersection of Mayfield and Murray Hill, the storefront (2024 Murray Hill Rd.) has been home to numerous small businesses over the last century. Giancola's team has improved the property by refinishing the original maple wood floors, renovating the tin ceilings, and reactivating the storefront.
Giancola’s family immigrated from Sicily 50 years ago and he credits his great-grandmother for the recipe. His Italian ice is made from 100-percent fresh fruit and cane sugar. There are no preservatives or artificial flavorings. Flavors such as lemon, mango, mixed berry, coconut, mint mojito and orange creamsicle are available on a rotating schedule.
Mount Granita will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, May 19.
