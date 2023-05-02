The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Mount Granita Italian Ice Moves From Seasonal Sidewalk Cart to Little Italy Storefront

The shop will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, May 19.

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 10:09 am

click to enlarge Mount Granita Italian Ice to open storefront. - Courtesy Christopher Giancola
Courtesy Christopher Giancola
Mount Granita Italian Ice to open storefront.
For the past three years, Mount Granita Italian Ice has operated a seasonal sidewalk cart in Little Italy. This year is going to be a little different, says owner Christopher Giancola.

"After two years of planning and renovations, we're finally ready to open the doors to our new Italian ice shop in Little Italy,” he says.

Located near the intersection of Mayfield and Murray Hill, the storefront (2024 Murray Hill Rd.) has been home to numerous small businesses over the last century. Giancola's team has improved the property by refinishing the original maple wood floors,  renovating the tin ceilings, and reactivating the storefront.

Giancola’s family immigrated from Sicily 50 years ago and he credits his great-grandmother for the recipe. His Italian ice is made from 100-percent fresh fruit and cane sugar. There are no preservatives or artificial flavorings. Flavors such as lemon, mango, mixed berry, coconut, mint mojito and orange creamsicle are available on a rotating schedule.

Mount Granita will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, May 19.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
