Mount Granita Italian Ice Returns to the Sidewalks of Little Italy on May 20

Courtesy Christopher Giancola
A familiar fixture will return to the streets, er, sidewalks of Little Italy on Friday, May 20.
For the past two years, Mount Granita Italian Ice
has parked its seasonal sidewalk cart near the intersection of Mayfield and Murray Hill (2024 Murray Hill Rd.) to dispense scoops of its scratch-made confection. The warm-weather refresher returns for the season May 20 through 22.
Owner Christopher Giancola’s family immigrated from Sicily nearly 50 years ago and he credits his great-grandmother for the recipe. His Italian ice is made from 100-percent fresh fruit and cane sugar. There are no preservatives or artificial flavorings. Flavors such as lemon, mango, mixed berry, coconut, mint mojito and orange creamsicle are available on a rotating schedule. Check this website
to follow the action.
Throughout the opening weekend, Giancola will offer one-dollar scoops. Going forward, you will find him and his granitas Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer, weather permitting.
Fans can now also pick up pints of Mount Granita Italian Ice at Heinen's stores in Mayfield Village and Pepper Pike as well as Murray Hill Market in Little Italy and DiStefano's Authentic Italian Foods.