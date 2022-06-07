Myron's Beverage in Cleveland Heights to Close. Demetrios Atheneos to Open New Market and Deli in its Place

For approximately 40 years, Myron’s Deli has been a low-key fixture on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. But this is the last week behind the counter for owner Myron Ayna, who is ready to move on to the next chapter of his life.
But on his way out the door, Ayna will be handing over the keys to the bodega to chef Demetrios Atheneos. Atheneos, who also operates Chicken Ranch
in University Heights, will renovate the 900-square-foot space and reopen it later this summer as Market on Lee (2256 Lee Rd.). Within the operation will be Dominick’s Deli, a sandwich shop.
"We're basically going to white box the space and start all over," says Atheneos, adding that some cool pieces of ephemera will survive the transition.
The market side of the business will offer basic but local staples like milk, eggs, butter and nonperishable kitchen and household basics. To support the deli business, the chef will be building out an electric kitchen so he can offer soups, sandwiches and specials.
In terms of sandwiches, Atheneos intends to offer fresh-made "pub sub-style" hoagies piled high with meats and veggies. Classic Italians will be joined by others starring roast beef, turkey and other meats. Daily specials might include a hot Italian or grilled cheese and tomato soup. Bagged chips, cold domestic beer and possibly wine will be on hand as well.
Say farewell to Myron this week and say hello to Atheneos in late summer.