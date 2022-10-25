Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

New Luxury Fly Fishing, Hunting and Dining Lodge Opens in Conneaut

The venture aims to provide a type of “white glove” outdoor experience that partners say does not yet exist here

By on Tue, Oct 25, 2022 at 12:11 pm

click to enlarge Fly fishing in Northeast Ohio - Courtesy Covered Bridge Outfitter and Lodge
Courtesy Covered Bridge Outfitter and Lodge
Fly fishing in Northeast Ohio

If you’re not an angler, you might not be aware of the fact that Northeast Ohio is home to some of the best steelhead fishing around thanks to the many tributaries that flow into Lake Erie.

“The region boasts some of the best fishing in the United States, with visitors traveling in for legendary steelhead fishing and more,” says fly fisherman John Fabian.

A new luxury fly fishing, hunting and dining lodge has opened in Conneaut that will host sporting enthusiasts year-round. Covered Bridge Outfitters and Lodge sits on 135 acres of natural land that borders the Conneaut Creek. The enterprise is owned by a local group of guides, outdoorsmen and entrepreneurs who want to provide a type of high-end experience that they say does not yet exist here.

“I’ve been a fishing and hunting guide my whole career,” adds Fabian, who is head guide. “When this property became available, I immediately contacted a few people to see if they’d be interested in helping me execute on a dream I’ve had for many years, an outfitter and lodge that this region has never seen.”

The lodge is set in a restored farmhouse that overlooks Conneaut Creek. The restoration process was led by Cleveland architecture and design firm Paskevich and Associates.

Visitors – from novice anglers on up to master fishermen – can book full and half-day guided trips led by ORVIS-endorsed guides that take them to a variety of private spots on Conneaut Creek, Elk Creek and/or Grand River. High-end equipment is provided for those who desire it. Stays range from one to four nights and can accommodate singles and groups of up to six. Plans call for expanding the lodge in order to accommodate more guests.

Visitors can design their stay to include any and all meals, which are prepared by visiting chefs.

“Our goal is to create an experience, not just a day of fishing, but we can do it all,” says partner Jason Morris.

In addition to the steelhead, pike, and small and largemouth bass fishing, Covered Bridge Outfitters and Lodge offers guided hunting trips that will take advantage of the beautiful setting.

“The fact that we offer hunting is icing on the cake,” says partner Matthew Friedman. “Turkey, goose, white tail deer, pheasant and other waterfowl are available on our property and neighboring properties where we have exclusive rights to.”

Covered Bridge Outfitter and Lodge is now open and accepting reservations. Click here or call 440-256- 6556 for more info.

click to enlarge The restored lodge at Covered Bridge - Courtesy Covered Bridge Outfitter and Lodge
Courtesy Covered Bridge Outfitter and Lodge
The restored lodge at Covered Bridge

