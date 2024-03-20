Now Open: Agave & Rye at Eton Chagrin Blvd.

Agave & Rye (28601 Chagrin Blvd., 216-493-8226) opened its second Cleveland location at Eton Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere. The Covington, Kentucky-based company announced last fall that it was taking over the former home of Paladar Latin Kitchen, which closed in September after 16 years. Agave & Rye opened its first Cleveland restaurant in 2022 in the former Bar Louie (1352 W. 6th St.) space in the Warehouse District.
Agave & Rye is billed as a modern tequila and bourbon hall that serves “epic tacos.” The restaurant is known for its double-shelled tacos, which feature crunchy corn and soft flour shells sandwiched together by beans, queso, pimento or guacamole. Fillings and combinations range from the Plain Jane, stuffed with ground beef, shredded lettuce, white cheddar and diced tomato on up to the Crown Jewel starring butter-and-garlic lobster, shiitake mushrooms and truffle mac and cheese. Others feature kangaroo meat, Nathan’s hot dogs, carne asada and tater tots.
The bar stocks one of the largest bourbon and tequila selections around, which wind up in punches, slushies and margaritas that can be purchased by the glass, mug or pitcher.
Like the other locations, Eton will feature the brand's characteristic “urban grunge” decor that straddles the line between street art and fine art.
Since opening its first location, the gourmet taco and spirits concept has exploded to 17 locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Alabama.
