Now Open: Masa & Agave Cantina at the Westin Cleveland Downtown

click to enlarge Courtesy Masa & Agave Masa & Agave is now open at the Westin Cleveland Downtown

Ever since Urban Farmer restaurant closed, there’s been a hospitality gap at the Westin Cleveland Downtown (777 St. Clair Ave. NE). Now, thanks to the arrival of Masa & Agave , the hotel once again has a signature bar and restaurant.Operated by Apicii, a hospitality group that operates bars, restaurants and clubs nationwide, the regionally-inspired Mexican eatery serves breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.The menu draws inspiration from masa and agave, two pillars of Mexican cuisine since the Aztec times.“Every dish is a celebration of Mexico’s vibrant cultural history, featuring regional Mexican ingredients from essential cheeses to chilis like the smoky pasilla de Oaxaca, showcased in Mexico City-style tacos, enchiladas, elotes and guacamole,” states a spokesperson.Diners can look forward to starters like chips and salsa, guacamole, tuna tostadas and queso fundido starring Chihuahua cheese. There is a menu of Mexico City-style tacos and Chef Specialties such as chicken mole, enchiladas suizas and pepita-crusted salmon with pineapple salsa verde.An impressive design feature of the dining room is a wall of lockers that houses a massive collection of agave spirits, numbering around 200. Those spirits show up in cocktails, flights and more. The Spicy Mezcal Paloma, for example, combines tequila, mezcal, grapefruit soda and a fire tincture.