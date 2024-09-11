Now Open: Masa & Agave Cantina at the Westin Cleveland Downtown

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
Masa & Agave, the hotel once again has a signature bar and restaurant.
Operated by Apicii, a hospitality group that operates bars, restaurants and clubs nationwide, the regionally-inspired Mexican eatery serves breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.
The menu draws inspiration from masa and agave, two pillars of Mexican cuisine since the Aztec times.
“Every dish is a celebration of Mexico’s vibrant cultural history, featuring regional Mexican ingredients from essential cheeses to chilis like the smoky pasilla de Oaxaca, showcased in Mexico City-style tacos, enchiladas, elotes and guacamole,” states a spokesperson.
Diners can look forward to starters like chips and salsa, guacamole, tuna tostadas and queso fundido starring Chihuahua cheese. There is a menu of Mexico City-style tacos and Chef Specialties such as chicken mole, enchiladas suizas and pepita-crusted salmon with pineapple salsa verde.
An impressive design feature of the dining room is a wall of lockers that houses a massive collection of agave spirits, numbering around 200. Those spirits show up in cocktails, flights and more. The Spicy Mezcal Paloma, for example, combines tequila, mezcal, grapefruit soda and a fire tincture.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Operated by Apicii, a hospitality group that operates bars, restaurants and clubs nationwide, the regionally-inspired Mexican eatery serves breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.
The menu draws inspiration from masa and agave, two pillars of Mexican cuisine since the Aztec times.
“Every dish is a celebration of Mexico’s vibrant cultural history, featuring regional Mexican ingredients from essential cheeses to chilis like the smoky pasilla de Oaxaca, showcased in Mexico City-style tacos, enchiladas, elotes and guacamole,” states a spokesperson.
Diners can look forward to starters like chips and salsa, guacamole, tuna tostadas and queso fundido starring Chihuahua cheese. There is a menu of Mexico City-style tacos and Chef Specialties such as chicken mole, enchiladas suizas and pepita-crusted salmon with pineapple salsa verde.
An impressive design feature of the dining room is a wall of lockers that houses a massive collection of agave spirits, numbering around 200. Those spirits show up in cocktails, flights and more. The Spicy Mezcal Paloma, for example, combines tequila, mezcal, grapefruit soda and a fire tincture.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter