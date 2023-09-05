Now Open: Mooncat Boba Café by MetroHealth in Clark-Fulton

click to enlarge
In early August, Chun Wong opened Mooncat Boba Café
(3460 West 25th St., 216-331-6615), a boba tea café located across the street from MetroHealth Hospital.
“While there are a few places that sell boba tea around the Cleveland area, Mooncat Boba Cafe is the first dedicated boba tea cafe in the city of Cleveland,” says Wong.
Wong, who has lived in the neighborhood since immigrating from Hong Kong in 1997, says he was encouraged by family members to pursue the business. In 2021, he quit his job as an electrical engineer and began the process of creating Mooncat while serving as stay-at-home dad for his daughter. After a lengthy search for a space all over town, he landed back at home in Clark-Fulton.
Customers can select classic milk tea, fruit flavored tea or slushies. Those beverages are then topped with a choice of boba, jellies and popping boba. Mooncat also offers a concise menu of snacks and sides, including popcorn chicken made with white pepper and Chinese five spice. Also available are chicken rice bowls, musubi, fried dumplings, sugar biscuits, spring rolls, cheese sticks and waffle fries.
Mooncat is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. every day but Sunday.
