Cleveland Wing Week returns on Monday, September 11th!

Now Open: Mooncat Boba Café by MetroHealth in Clark-Fulton

Snag some milk tea with boba and jelly, popcorn chicken and musubi

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 10:06 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Boba tea from Mooncat - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Boba tea from Mooncat
In early August, Chun Wong opened Mooncat Boba Café (3460 West 25th St., 216-331-6615), a boba tea café located across the street from MetroHealth Hospital.

“While there are a few places that sell boba tea around the Cleveland area, Mooncat Boba Cafe is the first dedicated boba tea cafe in the city of Cleveland,” says Wong.

Wong, who has lived in the neighborhood since immigrating from Hong Kong in 1997, says he was encouraged by family members to pursue the business. In 2021, he quit his job as an electrical engineer and began the process of creating Mooncat while serving as stay-at-home dad for his daughter. After a lengthy search for a space all over town, he landed back at home in Clark-Fulton.

Customers can select classic milk tea, fruit flavored tea or slushies. Those beverages are then topped with a choice of boba, jellies and popping boba. Mooncat also offers a concise menu of snacks and sides, including popcorn chicken made with white pepper and Chinese five spice. Also available are chicken rice bowls, musubi, fried dumplings, sugar biscuits, spring rolls, cheese sticks and waffle fries.

Mooncat is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. every day but Sunday.

click to enlarge Musubi at Mooncat - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Musubi at Mooncat

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

This Week in Cleveland Food News: New BBQ Spot Opens, Wing Week Returns, and More

By Vince Grzegorek

New Symon cookbook drops Sept. 12

The Village Dog in Slavic Village to Open in September

By Douglas Trattner

The Village Dog in Slavic Village to open next month.

Now Open: Sweet Pork Wilson's Barbecue on Cleveland-Lakewood Border

By Douglas Trattner

Now open: Sweet Pork Wilson's on the near-west side.

Cleveland Wing Week Kicks Off Sept. 11

By Scene Staff

Cleveland Wing Week Kicks Off Sept. 11

Also in Food & Drink

Chardon Brewfest Brings Beer, Fun and Food This Saturday

By Scene Staff

Chardon Brewfest Brings Beer, Fun and Food This Saturday

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us