Now Open: Patron Saint, an Italian-Inspired All-Day Cafe and Aperitivo Bar in Ohio City

The breezy cafe is located in the Vitrolite building in Hingetown

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 12:49 pm

Owner Marie Artale at Patron Saint.
Douglas Trattner
Owner Marie Artale at Patron Saint.
“I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant,” says Marie Artale. “It has been my dream my entire life. So I’m doing the cliché of living the dream.”

Today, Artale's dream becomes a reality as the doors to Patron Saint (2915 Detroit Ave.), her long-planned all-day cafe and aperitivo bar, opens to the public. The airy, sun-soaked space is located in the Vitrolite Building, which served as a showroom and warehouse for Vitrolite tile – aka pigmented structural glass. Now the building is home to Harness Cycle, Soul Yoga and Patron Saint.

Occupying the former showroom storefront at ground level is Patron Saint, a 1,600-square-foot space with beamed 15-foot ceilings, 100-year-old tile flooring, graceful arches, and walls clad in various shades and designs of Vitrolite glass.

As an all-day café, Patron Saint transitions from early morning coffee service through early evening aperitivo hour. The 50-seat café boasts a window counter with lake views, comfortable banquettes, a standing rail, and bar seating.

Although there is a full bar, Artale has her sights focused on low-alcohol beverages like amaro-based spritzes, which will go well beyond the ubiquitous Aperol and Campari. Additionally, there will Italian beer and wine on hand.

“Given the transitional hour of the day and type of place, I wanted something where you could sit down, have a light drink, but still keep working or go onto your evening at the game, or show, or to have a full dinner.”

To match the aesthetic, chef David Kocab has created a farm-to-table Italian-inspired menu that leans light, wholesome, seasonal and creative.

“I want to fill that middle void where you can get quality without having to be heavy-handed,” he explains.

In the morning, guests can pair their Ready Set! cappuccino with a granola parfait or "Continental Breakfast" of jammy eggs, meat, cheese, fruit and toast. Come lunch, the menu adds items such as a chef's salad with romaine and mortadella; a dish of warm gigante beans, kale, burrata and focaccia; roasted carrots with fennel, mascarpone, pistachios and date dressing; a broccoli melt with provolone, giardiniera and aioli; and pork meatballs.

"Aperitivo Hour," which begins at 4 p.m., ushers in daily specials and bar snacks.

Patron Saint is open 7 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday–Friday and 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday.

