Now Open: Red Lantern Japanese Cuisine in Kamm's Corners

The Red Lantern restaurant in West Park refuses to expire. The original Red Lantern enjoyed a remarkable 30-year run until it closed its doors in 2012. That classic eatery was revived – in spirit if not in form – in 2014 by Cory Rowland, who opened Red Lantern Kitchen and Bar in the same shotgun space at Kamm’s Plaza. Red Lantern remained a fixture in the neighborhood until the pandemic dimmed its lights in 2020. But like Lazarus of Bethany, the Red Lantern has come back to life, this time as Red Lantern Japanese Cuisine
(17446 Lorain Ave., 216-331-5099).
The new owners did not have to travel far for the opportunity. They also operate Dragon Towers, a traditional Chinese restaurant in the same plaza that has served the community since 1984. For their latest venture they have unveiled a menu of Japanese dishes that include raw and cooked sushi, sashimi, sushi rolls, hibachi plates, ramen bowls and bento boxes.
The restaurant has a full liquor license.
Red Lantern is open for lunch and dinner every day but Monday.
