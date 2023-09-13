Cleveland Wing Week is ongoing through Sunday, September 17th!

Now Open: Red Lantern Japanese Cuisine in Kamm's Corners

The owners also operate the nearby Dragon Towers Chinese restaurant.

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 12:17 pm

click to enlarge Now Open: Red Lantern Japanese Cuisine in Kamm's Corners
Courtesy photo
The Red Lantern restaurant in West Park refuses to expire. The original Red Lantern enjoyed a remarkable 30-year run until it closed its doors in 2012. That classic eatery was revived – in spirit if not in form – in 2014 by Cory Rowland, who opened Red Lantern Kitchen and Bar in the same shotgun space at Kamm’s Plaza. Red Lantern remained a fixture in the neighborhood until the pandemic dimmed its lights in 2020. But like Lazarus of Bethany, the Red Lantern has come back to life, this time as Red Lantern Japanese Cuisine (17446 Lorain Ave., 216-331-5099).

The new owners did not have to travel far for the opportunity. They also operate Dragon Towers, a traditional Chinese restaurant in the same plaza that has served the community since 1984. For their latest venture they have unveiled a menu of Japanese dishes that include raw and cooked sushi, sashimi, sushi rolls, hibachi plates, ramen bowls and bento boxes.

The restaurant has a full liquor license.

Red Lantern is open for lunch and dinner every day but Monday.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Market Garden Launches Heart Cider This Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Landing this weekend

