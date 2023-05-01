The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Now Open: Roasted Lakewood

“I really want to create that community space again."

By on Mon, May 1, 2023 at 1:16 pm

click to enlarge Roasted Lakewood is now open. - Courtesy Sofia Syed
Courtesy Sofia Syed
Roasted Lakewood is now open.

In 2022, Sofia Syed unveiled Roasted in Tremont (2275 Professor Ave., 216-200-8767), a community-minded coffee shop that encourages guests to linger and be creative. In addition to the coffee, tea and smoothies, the welcoming shop hosts comedy shows, live music and artsy pop-ups.

When a similarly sized location in Lakewood became available, Syed decided to double the number of Roasted cafes in her portfolio. Formerly Vibe, the space is comparable to Roasted Tremont in terms of size, layout, fixtures and even restroom wallpaper, she explains.

Last week, Roasted Lakewood (13417 Madison Ave.) welcomed its first guests. Like its Tremont sister, the Lakewood shop serves coffee, smoothies and bakery items like brioche breakfast cups, bagels, scones, vegan brownies and grab-and-go healthy snacks. As at the original shop, the beans originate from a female coffee farmer in Honduras and are roasted in Cincinnati.

Syed will continue to encourage community events, DIY gatherings and workshops, and art-driven affairs. She also will continue her monthly partnerships with nonprofits.

“I really want to create that community space again,” she says.

