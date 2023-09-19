Now Open: Sushi 86 at the North Coast Harbor

click to enlarge
Emanuel Wallace
Sushi 86 now open at North Coast Harbor
Longtime fans of Sushi 86
(1050 East 9th St., 216-621-8686) now have a grand new space in which to enjoy the food. Back in May, owner Rachel Hsu shuttered the 23-year restaurant in preparation of a move to the North Coast Harbor. On September 12, she and chefs Ashley Zanath and Dominique Colon welcomed their first guests.
Located at the Harbor Verandas , the luxury apartment building located on the East Ninth Street Pier, Sushi 86 and its sister establishment Bites enjoy stellar views of the harbor, Rock Hall, Great Lakes Science Center and Browns Stadium. The addition essentially doubles the available dining options in and around the North Coast Harbor, with Sushi 86 joining Nuevo Modern Mexican.
The attractive restaurant seats approximately 60 people spread across the dining room, lounge and sushi bar. Next year that number will climb when Hsu adds patio seating. Guests can look forward to a newly expanded menu of sushi, sashimi, rolls and poke bowls. For the first time, items off the Bites menu will be available to diners at Sushi 86 during lunch.
At breakfast and lunch, Bites next door offers StoneFruit coffee, pastries, quiche, frittata, breakfast sandwiches, salads, Cubanos, grilled chicken sandwiches and ice cream.
Douglas Trattner
