Now Open: Winking Lizard in the AECOM Building Downtown

New downtown Winking Lizard opens Feb. 9
will open its new downtown restaurant and bar today, February 9, at 11 a.m. Fans can find the contemporary eatery in its new home in the AECOM building (1300 East 9th St.), which has undergone improvements and added retail options such as Colossal Cupcakes and Anna in the Raw.
In the coming months, the restaurant will unveil an expanded patio that will benefit greatly from a southern exposure on St. Clair as opposed to the former “wind tunnel” over on East 9th.
“That patio was literally the last patio to open in the summertime and usually the first one to close in the wintertime,” Lane says of the old digs.
Winking Lizard closed its Galleria location last year and its Gateway District location in August of 2021.
