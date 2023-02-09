Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Now Open: Winking Lizard in the AECOM Building Downtown

The opening comes on the heels of closures at the Galleria and Gateway District

By on Thu, Feb 9, 2023 at 10:32 am

New downtown Winking Lizard opens Feb. 9
Courtesy Winking Lizard
New downtown Winking Lizard opens Feb. 9

Winking Lizard will open its new downtown restaurant and bar today, February 9, at 11 a.m. Fans can find the contemporary eatery in its new home in the AECOM building (1300 East 9th St.), which has undergone improvements and added retail options such as Colossal Cupcakes and Anna in the Raw.

In the coming months, the restaurant will unveil an expanded patio that will benefit greatly from a southern exposure on St. Clair as opposed to the former “wind tunnel” over on East 9th.

“That patio was literally the last patio to open in the summertime and usually the first one to close in the wintertime,” Lane says of the old digs.

Winking Lizard closed its Galleria location last year and its Gateway District location in August of 2021.

click to enlarge New downtown Winking Lizard opens Feb. 9 - Courtesy Winking Lizard
Courtesy Winking Lizard
New downtown Winking Lizard opens Feb. 9
click to enlarge New downtown Winking Lizard opens Feb. 9 - Courtesy Winking Lizard
Courtesy Winking Lizard
New downtown Winking Lizard opens Feb. 9

