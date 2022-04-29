Opening Soon: the Garden of Eden, the Metropolitan at the 9's New Rooftop Sky-Club

click to enlarge
Courtesy Metropolitan at the 9
The Metropolitan at The 9 has been promising a whole new look and identity for its rooftop bar, formerly known as Azure. All will be revealed on May 20, when the hotel unveils its new rooftop sky-club and lounge: the Garden of Eden
Covering the 12th floor of the Metropolitan at The 9 hotel, Garden of Eden "offers a lush and elevated escape from the busy streets below." The space combines traditional and bar seating with lounge-style seating. The rooftop bar will transition from a chill bar during the day and afternoon to a more lively DJ-fueled lounge in the evenings.
Beer, wine and craft cocktails will be joined by "bar bites" at happy hour, during dinner and at weekend brunch. On the menu are items like shrimp cocktail, meat and cheese boards, vegetarian potstickers, salads, flatbreads, tacos, sliders and burgers.
After the club's launch weekend, Garden of Eden will be open 4-11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday, and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Metropolitan at the 9