Parilya, the Popular Filipino Food Truck, Will Add Brick-and-Mortar Spot in Olmsted Falls

Another win for Filipino food fans in Northeast Ohio

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 12:55 pm

click to enlarge Parilya, Cleveland’s first and only Filipino food truck, will be opening a brick-and-mortar business in Olmsted Falls. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Parilya, Cleveland’s first and only Filipino food truck, will be opening a brick-and-mortar business in Olmsted Falls.

More great news for Filipino food fans. Parilya, Cleveland’s first and only Filipino food truck, will be opening a brick-and-mortar business in Olmsted Falls. The storefront at the corner of Bagley and Columbia will help support the food truck and serve as home base for the catering side of the business while giving customers a reliable place to track down their favorite foods. Guests can expect a casual 20-seat eatery.

Roger San Juan launched Parilya food truck in 2019. Dubbed “A Taste of the Philippines,” the truck has earned a large following by offering dishes like lumpia, pancit, chicken tocino, BBQ chicken and rice, grilled chicken skewers and other delicious items. Food fans can look forward to an expanded selection of offerings – including desserts like ube cheesecake cookies and spicy candied nuts – at the new shop.

When Parilya opens in late summer, it will join the recently opened Tita Flora’s Filipino restaurant in Independence, giving Filipino food fans another reason to celebrate.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
