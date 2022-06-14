Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Partners Karen Small and Jill Davis Reveal Plans for Pearl Street Wine Market & Café

By on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge Owners Karen Small (left) and Jill Davis. - KARIN MCKENNA
Karin McKenna
Owners Karen Small (left) and Jill Davis.

Back in March, Karen Small shuttered the Flying Fig, her 23-year-old Ohio City bistro. But when she did, she announced that she would be partnering up with Jill Davis, owner of Toast Wine Bar, on a new project in the same space. Today, the partners revealed for the first time what that project will be.

Inspired by European bistros, Pearl Street Wine Market & Café will combine the retail aspect of the former Market at the Fig with a casual small-plates, farm-to-table café. In addition to small and shared plates starring local charcuterie and cheeses, there will be larger entrees featuring proteins, pasta, grains and seasonal produce. A rotating selection of wines by the glass, beer and classic cocktails will be available.

Intermingled with the café tables will be shelves stocked with low-intervention wines made in the biodynamic style and bottled with minimal manipulation. These wines typically are made with native or wild yeast and minimal use of sulfites and other additives. Shoppers can look forward to a great selection of skin-contact wines, pét-nats and other exciting and expressive natural wines.

“These farmers let the grapes be the grapes,” explains Small. “There is an inherent respect for the land and the terroir really comes through. These wines are unique, funky and special.”

Adds Davis, “We’ve always shared a passion for the same kinds of foods and exploring the limits of wine. We like to find wines that not everyone else is drinking.”

The name Pearl Street is a tribute to the original name for W. 25th Street as well as the old Pearl Street Market that stood across the street from the West Side Market, which replaced it.

“We looked at the history of the area for inspiration,” says Davis. “Ohio City has always been a market area and a gathering place. We like the idea of telling that story in our own way.”

Look for Pearl Street Wine Market & Café to open in mid-summer.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival

Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar

Kamm's Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm's Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you're there.

32 Essential Ice Cream Shops In Cleveland

The Fairmount 2448 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Heights Some of the toughest outdoor tables to snag on a beautiful evening are located on Fairmount's chic back patio. In peak summer, this cheery urban oasis can feel like the center of the world. It doesn't hurt that the restaurant and outdoor bar are run with a kind of precision typically reserved for more upscale establishments. Little is overlooked: the beer list, wine list, craft cocktails, regular menu and daily features give locals and visitors countless reasons to return and linger.

The Best Places to Eat and Drink Outdoors in Northeast Ohio Right Now

Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you’re there.

The Fairmount 2448 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Heights Some of the toughest outdoor tables to snag on a beautiful evening are located on Fairmount’s chic back patio. In peak summer, this cheery urban oasis can feel like the center of the world. It doesn’t hurt that the restaurant and outdoor bar are run with a kind of precision typically reserved for more upscale establishments. Little is overlooked: the beer list, wine list, craft cocktails, regular menu and daily features give locals and visitors countless reasons to return and linger.

Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you’re there.

The Fairmount 2448 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Heights Some of the toughest outdoor tables to snag on a beautiful evening are located on Fairmount’s chic back patio. In peak summer, this cheery urban oasis can feel like the center of the world. It doesn’t hurt that the restaurant and outdoor bar are run with a kind of precision typically reserved for more upscale establishments. Little is overlooked: the beer list, wine list, craft cocktails, regular menu and daily features give locals and visitors countless reasons to return and linger.

