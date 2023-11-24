Provenance at Cleveland Museum of Art is Hosting Date Night with Degas

The 'Taste the Art' events are held the second and fourth Fridays through January

By on Fri, Nov 24, 2023 at 1:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Date Night with Degas events at Provenance - Anthony Tahlier Photography
Anthony Tahlier Photography
Date Night with Degas events at Provenance

Provenance restaurant, with help from chef-partner Doug Katz, is hosting a series of "Taste the Art" events designed to complement the Edgar Degas exhibit that runs through January at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Titled "Degas and the Laundress: Women, Work, and Impressionism," the show explores the French impressionist's depictions of laundresses over the course of his career.

"Typically French menus are dinners that focus more on the wine regions and upscale experiences," Katz explains. "This exhibition is more focused on the day-to-day, so we created more of a Parisienne supper menu that is more rustic."

The special menu features items like wine-steamed mussels and bread, rabbit sausage with braised carrots and potato puree, and pâte à choux filled with pistachio-rose cream. The regular menu is now French-themed as well, offering items such as a leek and comte tart, herb salad with roasted bone marrow, smoked trout brandade and braised short rib with au poivre sauce and aligot potatoes.

As an added bonus for guests, live music — typically French-inspired or jazz — will be performed from 7 to 9 p.m. on these evenings. The schedule is posted below.

Reservations are strongly recommended.

Nov. 24: Brent Hamker and Brad Wagner

Dec. 8: Brent Hamker and Brad Wagner

Dec. 22: Thorne Musica

Jan. 12: Thorne Musica

Jan. 26: Thorne Musica

For more information, click here.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Review: At Solstice in Lakewood, the Neighborhood Gastropub Lives on With Some Welcome Updates

By Douglas Trattner

Review: At Solstice in Lakewood, the Neighborhood Gastropub Lives on With Some Welcome Updates

Brassica Sets Grand Opening for Westlake Shop for Dec. 15

By Douglas Trattner

Fresh-made food at Brassica

First Look: Heritage Steak & Whiskey, Opening at Eton on Friday, November 24

By Douglas Trattner

Heritage Steak & Whiskey, opening November 24 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard.

Eugene Kitchen, Home of the Tinman Burger, Heading to BottleHouse Brewery in Cleveland Hts.

By Douglas Trattner

Eugene

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us