Provenance at Cleveland Museum of Art is Hosting Date Night with Degas

Anthony Tahlier Photography
Date Night with Degas events at Provenance
Provenance restaurant, with help from chef-partner Doug Katz, is hosting a series of "Taste the Art" events designed to complement the Edgar Degas exhibit that runs through January at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Titled "Degas and the Laundress: Women, Work, and Impressionism," the show explores the French impressionist's depictions of laundresses over the course of his career.
"Typically French menus are dinners that focus more on the wine regions and upscale experiences," Katz explains. "This exhibition is more focused on the day-to-day, so we created more of a Parisienne supper menu that is more rustic."
The special menu features items like wine-steamed mussels and bread, rabbit sausage with braised carrots and potato puree, and pâte à choux filled with pistachio-rose cream. The regular menu is now French-themed as well, offering items such as a leek and comte tart, herb salad with roasted bone marrow, smoked trout brandade and braised short rib with au poivre sauce and aligot potatoes.
As an added bonus for guests, live music — typically French-inspired or jazz — will be performed from 7 to 9 p.m. on these evenings. The schedule is posted below.
Reservations are strongly recommended.
Nov. 24: Brent Hamker and Brad Wagner
Dec. 8: Brent Hamker and Brad Wagner
Dec. 22: Thorne Musica
Jan. 12: Thorne Musica
Jan. 26: Thorne Musica
