Pulpo Beer Co. and the Kraken Room in Willoughby Have Closed

Courtesy Photo Pulpo Beer Co.

Pulpo Beer Co. has ceased operations at its Willoughby location. A representative for the company has confirmed that the whole of the operation – Pulpo and the Kraken Room – is done.Pulpo began as a sort of side project to Hola Tacos and Barroco Arepa Bar after owners Juan Vergara and his team moved into the former Brim Kitchen and Brewery in Willoughby. In early 2021, they fired up the brew kettles and began producing beers such as Blonde Mamacita, Medusa Hazy Pale Ale and Pulpo Libre Mexican-Style Lager.At first, those beers and others were available only at Hola and Barroco locations, but before long, the company expanded distribution. Then, in late 2022, the brewery opened a taproom and kitchen in Westlake – in the former B Spot space at Crocker Park.“Pulpo is closing due to the rising cost of doing business and brewing and mainly because we were really never able to get back up financially after being closed almost three months due to a flood earlier this year,” adds the company rep.While no more beer will be produced under the Pulpo label, the Westlake brewpub will stay open.