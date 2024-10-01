Pulpo Beer Co. and the Kraken Room in Willoughby Have Closed

The Westlake location will stay open despite the closure of the brewery of the same name

By on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 at 11:13 am

Share on Nextdoor
Pulpo Beer Co. - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Pulpo Beer Co.

Pulpo Beer Co. has ceased operations at its Willoughby location. A representative for the company has confirmed that the whole of the operation – Pulpo and the Kraken Room – is done.

Pulpo began as a sort of side project to Hola Tacos and Barroco Arepa Bar after owners Juan Vergara and his team moved into the former Brim Kitchen and Brewery in Willoughby. In early 2021, they fired up the brew kettles and began producing beers such as Blonde Mamacita, Medusa Hazy Pale Ale and Pulpo Libre Mexican-Style Lager.

At first, those beers and others were available only at Hola and Barroco locations, but before long, the company expanded distribution. Then, in late 2022, the brewery opened a taproom and kitchen in Westlake – in the former B Spot space at Crocker Park.

“Pulpo is closing due to the rising cost of doing business and brewing and mainly because we were really never able to get back up financially after being closed almost three months due to a flood earlier this year,” adds the company rep.

While no more beer will be produced under the Pulpo label, the Westlake brewpub will stay open.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Last Week in Cleveland Food News: Dazzling Omakase, a New French Restaurant and More

By Vince Grzegorek

A dish from Issho Ni

La Ville Lumiere, a French Brasserie, Now Open in Former Clifton Wine Bar Spot

By Vince Grzegorek

La Ville Lumiere is now open

How Cleveland Dining Habits Have Changed Post-Pandemic

By Douglas Trattner

East 4th will see more change as Jolene opens soon

West End Tavern in Lakewood Gets a Refresh and Full Menu With New Ownership

By Vince Grzegorek

The revamped West End Tavern

Cleveland Beer Week Returns for Its 16th Year Starting Oct. 4

By Jala Forest

The fun starts next week

September 25, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us