Pulpo Beer Co. Opens Taproom and Restaurant at Crocker Park in Westlake This Week

Pulpo Beer to open Crocker Park taproom this week.
In 2020, Juan Vergara and his team took over the former Brim Kitchen and Brewery space in Willoughby, where they created a unique dual-concept eatery with a first-floor Hola Tacos and a second-level Barroco Arepa Bar. Not long after, he partnered with some family members to launch Pulpo Beer Co., Ohio’s first Latin-owned brewery, in the same 10,000-square-foot building.
On Thursday, September 8, Vergara and those partners will open the doors to Pulpo's brand new taproom and kitchen
at Crocker Park. Located in the former B Spot, the 4,000-square-foot property has been completely reimagined as a space distinct from both Barroco and Hola.
“It’s cool because of both of those already known concepts, but Pulpo doesn’t have its own food,” Vergara explains. “We want to open a taproom to get our beer out to more folks that might not be willing to go all the way out to Willoughby, but also to take the opportunity to give Pulpo its own image and identity and food.”
The menu (see below) offers an eclectic selection of starters, salads, sandwiches and mains.
Vergara, who also operates the Barroco restaurant at Crocker Park, says that the long-vacant space “has been winking” at him for a long time. He loves the location and finally decided to grab the opportunity.
“We are stoked with the success we have had so far in our Barroco location at Crocker Park in the past four years and couldn’t be happier to add yet another of our concepts to this beautiful and busy shopping district,” he says.