Pulpo Beer Company Reopens in Willoughby Featuring a Streamlined Menu and Identity

Get the best of all worlds from Hola Tacos, Barroco and Pulpo, plus a new cocktail lounge upstairs

By on Thu, Feb 29, 2024 at 2:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pulpo Beer Co. has reopened following a brief refresh. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Pulpo Beer Co. has reopened following a brief refresh.
Since 2020, the Vergara family has managed a triple-concept operation in the former Brim Kitchen and Brewery space in Willoughby. The first floor had been occupied by Hola Tacos and the upstairs was home to Barroco Arepa Bar. Rounding out the options is Pulpo Beer Co., which claimed the honor of being the first Latin-owned brewery in Ohio.

If all that sounds a tad confusing, you’re not alone.

“It was a little: are we a brewery, are we a restaurant – we lacked a little bit of identity,” admits Juan Vergara. “And that translated into the customer experience a lot and customer service is a priority to us; it’s something we take pride in.”

So when a burst pipe in winter caused a shutdown of the entire operation, management used the disruption as an opportunity for change. After nearly two months of interior repairs and renovations, the former Hola-Barroco-Pulpo complex reopened this week as, simply, Pulpo Beer Co.

“Obviously, we love offering people our food, but the brewery was in the shadows,” Vergara adds. “We wanted to give the brewery more of the spotlight. I wouldn’t call it a rebranding exactly but more of an evolution of our concept. The menu and the atmosphere are really clear now that you are inside Pulpo Beer Co.”

In addition to a slew of physical upgrades that includes new flooring, furniture, paint and décor, there is a new and distinct menu that features the best of all three concepts. Going forward, diners will be able to enjoy, in a single location, appetizers from the Pulpo taprooms in Willoughby and Westlake, Hola-style tacos, and those comforting arepas that the Vergaras have been selling since 2011.

All of the activity has been consolidated to the main floor, which frees up the second floor for something new. Vergara says that the success of Amazonia in Lakewood, the restaurant group’s first foray into craft cocktails, has inspired them to double down. Under the guidance of beverage director Gabrielle Swafford, the group will open Kraken, an upscale lounge, sometime this spring.

The final phase of the improvements will take place in spring, when the building’s exterior gets a facelift with new paint and signage.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Good Company Akron to Open on Friday, March 1

By Douglas Trattner

Good Company Akron to open on March 1st.

With a New Waterfront Address, Sushi 86 Keeps Adapting and Evolving

By Douglas Trattner

With a New Waterfront Address, Sushi 86 Keeps Adapting and Evolving

Steve's Diner in Brooklyn to Close on March 4

By Douglas Trattner

The end is nigh for Steve's Diner in Brooklyn.

Melt Closes Independence Store, Reducing Number of Full-Service Shops to Four

By Douglas Trattner

Melt Independence has closed.

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us