Quinn's Kitchen and Bar Now Open in Former Greenisland Restaurant Space in Bay Village

Quinn's Kitchen now open in former Greenisland Restaurant space in Bay.
For nearly two decades, the Greenisland Restaurant was the place to go in Bay Village to enjoy hearty Irish fare in a convivial setting. The restaurant never fully recovered from Covid and was put up for sale last year. That’s when Quinn Goehring purchased what would become Quinn's Kitchen and Bar
(25517 Eaton Way, 440-455-1237).
Quinn’s is Quinn’s first restaurant, but he grew up working in the industry. His parents, Greg and Amy Goehring, run the 91 Restaurant Group. They started with a lone Irish pub and grew the portfolio to four restaurants in the Greater Canton area, including Wood Fired Oven, 3 Brothers Corner Tavern and Table Six Kitchen + Bar.
Goehring, who lives in downtown Cleveland, was attracted to the location and neighborhood that Greenisland enjoyed for 18 years. After a complete overhaul, the 92-seat interior now leans “upscale American.” Quinn's Kitchen and Bar opened this Monday, March 6.
The restaurant is dinner-only to start, but will add lunch service in about a week.
