Restaurant at Terrestrial Brewing in Battery Park Relaunches with New Name, New Menu

Now called Terra Bistro, the restaurant has rolled out a more elevated menu and experience

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 2:40 pm

click to enlarge Restaurant at Terrestrial Brewing is now called Terra Bistro - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Restaurant at Terrestrial Brewing is now called Terra Bistro
For two months now, the restaurant at Terrestrial Brewing has been known simply as the Restaurant at Terrestrial Brewing. But going forward, the attached eatery will go by the moniker Terra Bistro. And along with that new name comes a new menu.

“We feel that it’s important to give the restaurant its own identity because we want to provide guests with a different experience than the brewery,” explains co-founder Ralph Sgro. “It’s still attached to the brewery but we felt that the spaces were a little too aligned, especially with respect to menu items. And once the upstairs is open we want people to be able to move between spaces and have different food, beer and cocktail options and get a different experience in each room.”

Originally, executive chef Michael Lovano has been operating off a menu that he described as upscale gastropub, with hearty but humble items like pretzel bites with beer cheese, beer-braised duck poutine and beer-battered walleye sandwiches. Now, he and sous chef John Baie are taking things up a few notches.

“Now that people are acclimated with the restaurant and have seen the space, we’re going to start going more fine-dining but not pretentious,” says Lovano.

The chef says that diners can expect a more elevated experience all around, with greater attention to detail applied to plating and presentation. But, he stresses, the aim is to remain approachable, affordable and fun.

Already in service, the menu features a selection of small and large plates. In the “small” category are dishes like a kale Caesar salad, chestnut and mushroom bread pudding, and braised duck stroganoff with thick noodles. Large plates include items such as an oyster mushroom banh mi, whole bronzini with fried bok choy, duck breast with acorn squash, and stout-braised lamb shanks with root vegetables and polenta.

For dessert, “pastry wizard” Sonya Kovach is dishing up white chocolate goat cheese tarts, apple cinnamon cake with apple cinnamon mousse, and pot de crème with cherry coulis.

Taproom guests will still expect beer-friendly items like confit chicken drums, beer cheese dip and pretzels, duck nachos, mac and cheese, and smash burgers.

As for that upstairs space, Sgro says that the team is hoping to host their first show before the holidays.
click to enlarge Beef tartare with soy-cured egg and garlic chips - Courtesy Terra Bistro
Courtesy Terra Bistro
Beef tartare with soy-cured egg and garlic chips
click to enlarge Roasted carrots with carrot top pesto - Courtesy Terra Bistro
Courtesy Terra Bistro
Roasted carrots with carrot top pesto

Forest City Shuffleboard 4506 Lorain Ave., Cleveland A bar/restaurant devoted solely to shuffleboard? Sounds awesome. That's what you can find in Ohio City at Forest City Shuffleboard. Bring your friends, warm up your arms, and sling those discs.

23 Cleveland Bars for Pinball, Shuffleboard, Duckpin Bowling and Other Games
Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won't be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday's are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Best Pho: Superior Pho 3030 Superior Ave., Cleveland The Asia Town mainstay — an absolute favorite for quick lunches, group meals, and dates — also dishes up a great banh mi, bubble tea, and other Vietnamese appetizers and entrees. Try them, but do yourself a favor and get the pho first.

The Best Restaurants, Food, and Drink in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Food & Drink Slideshows

