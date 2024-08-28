Review: Westsiders in Rocky River is a Well-Designed, Chef-Driven Destination Worthy of Return

A sort of dining unicorn, the restaurant offers elevated fare in an elevated setting but prices that won't break the bank

By on Wed, Aug 28, 2024 at 9:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Westsiders in Rocky River - Photo by Doug Trattner
Photo by Doug Trattner
Westsiders in Rocky River
One of the best compliments a diner can pay a new restaurant, I believe, is that it feels as though it has been here all along. The statement implies that the business is a beloved member of the community and that it will likely stand the test of time, despite being a fresh-faced newcomer. That’s the aura that Westsiders gives off, a restaurant that Rocky River residents appear to have adopted as one of their own in two short months.

When partners Constantine Katsaros and Jack Messer set out to craft their new venture, they leaned into their years of experience running Landmark Smokehouse and Twist Social Club on the Cleveland-Lakewood border. The owners endeavored to reclaim the middle market, one squeezed between generic fast-casual eateries and spendy shrines to steak and seafood. What they managed to create is a sort of unicorn establishment, one that is gorgeous, chef-driven and well-run, but also priced for weekly enjoyment.

A great place to start is with a cocktail like the Passion Smoke, one of more than a dozen alluring concoctions priced at $13. The foam-capped purple potion balances an earthy blend of mezcal, pisco and amaro with the tropical kiss of passionfruit. A glass of Sancerre-like Loire Valley sauvignon blanc – served in fine crystal – is $14, while a glass of plummy Willamette Valley pinot noir is priced at $13.

Westsiders is one of the most attractive casual restaurants to materialize in some time. In place of the ubiquitous industrial chic interior, diners are treated to a cosmopolitan hideaway that belies its shopping plaza locale. Warm wood tables, sumptuous leather-wrapped booths and reclaimed Art Deco-era panels that function as dividers coexist in a color palette of moss and spruce. The setting is so nice in fact that the TVs in the dining room feel incongruous.

I’m a gardener so I’m up to my neck in cucumbers and tomatoes, but in the hands of executive chef Chris Suntala, those crops taste utterly refreshed. In the “cucumber three ways,” ($10), those veggies arrive with three different preparations, textures and flavors. The only way to improve summer-sweet cherry tomatoes ($12) is to pair them with grilled ripe peaches, nestle them in creamy housemade ricotta, and drizzle the whole lot with chili-spiked honey. That glossy ricotta ($12) is also served with grilled bread as a quick snack.

If you order only one appetizer, make it the pork belly ($15). While the nicely charred sticky-glazed belly is savory and fork-tender, it’s the polenta fingers that will linger in my mind. Precision-cut into rectilinear slabs, the airy, cheesy polenta is pan-seared to form a golden crust on two sides. Seared tuna too often is overcooked and bland, but the buttery, barely cooked version here ($16) is more like warm crudo, enveloped in a crunchy black pepper crust and seasoned with soy, citrus and sesame.

Subsribing to the “do less but do it better” mentality, the chef wields an editor’s pen when crafting his laser-focused menu. For mids and mains he offers a few pastas and five entrees, one of which is a burger. That burger ($19) is a joy to eat, gently formed, capped with cheddar and crispy shallots, and cooked to perfection. The only minor flaw were the accompanying pale and salty fries.

Suntala’s stint at Vic's in New York instilled in the chef a knack for pastas, which are smartly composed and housemade. There’s a tagliatelle ($22) tossed in a flavorful, warm-spiced Bolognese that goes easy on the meat. A special pasta ($21) featured short, nubby tubes – cooked to a firm al dente – that cradle the butter-enriched white wine sauce. The dish was garnished with blistered cherry tomatoes, torn basil and freshly grated cheese.

Those in search of a meaty, fall-adjacent dish should order the slow-braised pork collar ($26). Cooked until pot roast-tender, the lush meat is perched atop roasted sweet potatoes, sided by hearty greens, slicked with gravy and garnished with bright pickled onions. Other options include a half chicken served on farro risotto, a grilled and sliced coulotte steak with roasted redskins and salsa verde, and a rainbow trout with cauliflower and apple brown butter.

Many brand-new restaurants operate on shaky ground – still cycling through staff, feeling out the clientele, tweaking the menu and the dishes that appear on it. Westsiders, in contrast, feels fully formed, giving diners the confidence that if and when they return, they can expect to find the same quality of food, service and atmosphere that inspired them in the first place.

Westsiders
19880 Detroit Rd., Rocky River
440-488-9908
westsiders.com

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips Coming Back to Cleveland Heights After 35 Years

By Douglas Trattner

Arthur Treacher's in Garfield Heights

Solstice in Lakewood Has Closed

By Douglas Trattner

Solstice opens in Lakewood on Sept. 22nd.

After Restructuring Ownership Group, Solstice in Lakewood Moves Forward

By Kate Bigam Kaput

Solstice

Nighttown in Cleveland Heights to Close This Week Less Than a Year After Reopening

By Douglas Trattner

Nighttown in Cleveland Heights to close this week.

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us