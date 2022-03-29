Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Royal Docks Brewing Co. To Launch 'Missing Chair' Promotion This Week

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 2:12 pm

click to enlarge These are the chairs you're looking for. - COURTESY OF ROYAL DOCKS
Courtesy of Royal Docks
These are the chairs you're looking for.
Each summer, Royal Docks Brewing Co., the local brewery that has locations in Stark and Summit Counties, releases Backyard Crusher, a summer-infused lager with lime that aspires to be the “official beer of the backyard.” Brewmaster Dave Sutula's  childhood backyard gatherings in Parma inspired the beer's name.

In order to promote the beer’s release, the brewery will launch a Banksy-like chair drop throughout Cuyahoga, Summit and Stark counties. The chairs resemble the ones on the graphics associated with the beer. Whoever finds the chairs will also find instructions for how to claim prizes such as tickets to Blossom Music Center, Royal Docks Brewing Co. limited-edition Backyard Crusher Cooler, a Party Pack from Old Carolina BBQ Co, loaded with traditional Carolina-style barbeque (serves 12), and $100 Royal Docks Gift Cards and exclusive brewery swag.

The limited-run beer has sold out quickly each year since its introduction in 2018.

“The idea here is to take a classic folding lawn chair like the one on the can and just leave it someplace — a city park, a suburban sidewalk, at an outdoor venue — for a casual passerby or seasoned treasure hunter to find,” says Sutula in a press release. “We have some really great stuff to give away as part of our effort to make this Northeast Ohio summer legendary. We could collect emails and do a drawing or whatever, but we think it’s a lot more fun to jumpstart summer with unexpected and substantial summery scavenger hunt.”

The first chair will "go missing" on Thursday.   

“If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that you have to decompress once in a while, get outside and enjoy much-needed time with family and friends,” says Royal Docks co-founder John Bikis. “The lost chairs are a really fun ways to re-invigorated those gatherings. Our utmost goal is  making this summer legendary.”

Sign up for the Royal Docks newsletter to receive clues. 

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the local music scene for nearly 15 years now. On a weekly basis, he tries to interview at least one local band and review at least one local CD. And he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Drink News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Mason's Creamery Then Bridge Ave. and West 44th St.

These Before And After Photos Show How Cleveland's Bar and Restaurant Scene Has Changed In The Last 15 Years
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Beerfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Beerfest
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Winter Warmer

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Winter Warmer
Toast 1365 W. 65th., Cleveland Gordon Square&#146;s Toast is one of the most fun and unique dining experiences in town. Photo via @Toast_Cle/Instagram

30 Essential Women-Owned Cleveland Eateries

Trending

Dave’s Markets to Shutter Collinwood Store, Leaving Neighborhood With Little Access to Fresh Food

By Douglas Trattner

Dave’s Markets to Shutter Collinwood Store, Leaving Neighborhood With Little Access to Fresh Food

First Look: Pins Mechanical and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, Opening Thursday in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade in Ohio City

Sheng Long Yu's Next Big Move is to Open an Asiatown Food Hall Serving Street Foods from China, Japan and Taiwan

By Douglas Trattner

Artist's rendering of YYTime in Asiatown

Spice Catering Announces Lineup for 2022 Plated Landscape Dinners

By Douglas Trattner

2022 Plated Landscape Dinners announced

Also in Food & Drink

North Union Farmers Markets at Shaker Square and Crocker Park Kick Off Outdoor Season This Saturday

By Douglas Trattner

Shoppers enjoying the North Union Farmer's Market at Shaker Square.

Dave’s Markets to Shutter Collinwood Store, Leaving Neighborhood With Little Access to Fresh Food

By Douglas Trattner

Dave’s Markets to Shutter Collinwood Store, Leaving Neighborhood With Little Access to Fresh Food

Spice Catering Announces Lineup for 2022 Plated Landscape Dinners

By Douglas Trattner

2022 Plated Landscape Dinners announced

1942 Tacos and Tequila to Open in Former Puente Viejo Space in Playhouse Square

By Douglas Trattner

1942 Tacos & Tequila to open in former Puente Viejo space downtown
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us