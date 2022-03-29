Royal Docks Brewing Co. To Launch 'Missing Chair' Promotion This Week

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Royal Docks
These are the chairs you're looking for.
Each summer, Royal Docks Brewing Co., the local brewery that has locations in Stark and Summit Counties, releases Backyard Crusher, a summer-infused lager with lime that aspires to be the “official beer of the backyard.” Brewmaster Dave Sutula's childhood backyard gatherings in Parma inspired the beer's name.
In order to promote the beer’s release, the brewery will launch a Banksy-like chair drop throughout Cuyahoga, Summit and Stark counties. The chairs resemble the ones on the graphics associated with the beer. Whoever finds the chairs will also find instructions for how to claim prizes such as tickets to Blossom Music Center, Royal Docks Brewing Co. limited-edition Backyard Crusher Cooler, a Party Pack from Old Carolina BBQ Co, loaded with traditional Carolina-style barbeque (serves 12), and $100 Royal Docks Gift Cards and exclusive brewery swag.
The limited-run beer has sold out quickly each year since its introduction in 2018.
“The idea here is to take a classic folding lawn chair like the one on the can and just leave it someplace — a city park, a suburban sidewalk, at an outdoor venue — for a casual passerby or seasoned treasure hunter to find,” says Sutula in a press release. “We have some really great stuff to give away as part of our effort to make this Northeast Ohio summer legendary. We could collect emails and do a drawing or whatever, but we think it’s a lot more fun to jumpstart summer with unexpected and substantial summery scavenger hunt.”
The first chair will "go missing" on Thursday.
“If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that you have to decompress once in a while, get outside and enjoy much-needed time with family and friends,” says Royal Docks co-founder John Bikis. “The lost chairs are a really fun ways to re-invigorated those gatherings. Our utmost goal is making this summer legendary.”
Sign up for the Royal Docks newsletter
to receive clues.