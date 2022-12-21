Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Salmon Dave's in Rocky River is Closing... Temporarily to Tackle Major Renovation Project

The 30-year-old seafood restaurant will undergo a major refresh and reopen in February

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 9:52 am

Salmon Dave's in Rocky River
Google Maps
Salmon Dave's in Rocky River

“Salmon Dave's is closing.”

The subject line in the email from owner George Schindler was a distressing bit of news out of Rocky River, where Salmon Dave's has been a beloved fixture for 30 years. But then I actually read the body of the correspondence.

“Apologies for the somewhat misleading/attention-grabbing subject line,” writes Schindler, a man of infinite jest. “We are in fact closing, but not for good. So the long and short is that we’ll be closing after New Year’s Eve for about three to four weeks, gutting the interior, re-designing the kitchen along with food and drink offerings and getting back to business, hopefully before the clock strikes February.”

Salmon Dave’s (19015 Old Lake Rd., 440-331-2739) is the restaurant that propelled Hospitality Restaurants into early domination of the Northeast Ohio restaurant scene. Schindler’s restaurant group would go on to add Cabin Club, Blue Point Grille, Delmonico’s Steakhouse, Kingfish and multiple Rosewood Grill locations.

Schindler says that Salmon Dave’s “had a banner year in 2022,” and that plans were in place prior to Covid to tackle this major remodeling project. Already, some work on the exterior of the property has been completed, including a freshly painted façade, new lighting and awnings, and new sidewalks. Next up is updated exterior signage.

When guests arrive after the doors reopen in a couple months they’ll find a more contemporary vibe thanks to a shiny new marble bar top and updated lighting, fabrics and accents. Staying put are the distressed brick walls, crown moldings, classic mahogany back bar and, of course, the iconic moose that watches over the barroom.

In terms of the food, Culinary Director Marc Standen and chef Mario Brown will roll out a menu that combines exciting new offerings alongside time-tested favorites.

“Salmon Dave’s is one of a mere handful of west-side restaurants to have endured this long, and we don’t take that accomplishment lightly,” adds Schindler. “We strive to embrace the future while respecting our past and are excited to remind our loyal patrons how invested we are in the Rocky River community.”

Salmon Dave’s will close on January 1 and reopen in February.

