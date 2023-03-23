Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Saroj & Carlos to Replace Farmer's Feast at BottleHouse Brewery in Cleveland Heights

The new multi-cultural project comes from chef Rasul Welch

By on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 12:59 pm

A taste of what's to come at BottleHouse.
Rasul Welch
A taste of what's to come at BottleHouse.

For the past two years, chef Rasul Welch ran Farmer’s Feast, a casual eatery at the BottleHouse Brewery & Meadery (2050 Lee Rd., 330-241-7777) in Cleveland Heights. He launched the concept with Colin Brown of Gifted Grass farms in Medina. Since then, Brown has purchased R&D Sausage in N. Collinwood, so he was forced to step away the Cleveland Heights operation.

Now operating solo, Welch has announced the opening of a new restaurant concept to replace Farmer’s Feast. Saroj & Carlos, named after Welch's grandparents, will feature American comfort classics with Indian and other international influences.

Welch describes his grandparents as “a multi-ethnic couple who lived their 62-year marriage on two continents.”

“Saroj and Carlos Welch believed food can bring us together, and a dining table is a place where roots are celebrated and commonalities discovered,” he adds.

Look for Saroj & Carlos to debut in the coming days.





