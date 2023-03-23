Saroj & Carlos to Replace Farmer's Feast at BottleHouse Brewery in Cleveland Heights

click to enlarge
A taste of what's to come at BottleHouse.
For the past two years, chef Rasul Welch ran Farmer’s Feast, a casual eatery at the BottleHouse Brewery & Meadery
(2050 Lee Rd., 330-241-7777) in Cleveland Heights. He launched the concept with Colin Brown of Gifted Grass farms in Medina. Since then, Brown has purchased R&D Sausage in N. Collinwood, so he was forced to step away the Cleveland Heights operation.
Now operating solo, Welch has announced the opening of a new restaurant concept to replace Farmer’s Feast. Saroj & Carlos, named after Welch's grandparents, will feature American comfort classics with Indian and other international influences.
Welch describes his grandparents as “a multi-ethnic couple who lived their 62-year marriage on two continents.”
“Saroj and Carlos Welch believed food can bring us together, and a dining table is a place where roots are celebrated and commonalities discovered,” he adds.
Look for Saroj & Carlos to debut in the coming days.
