Sauce the City to Close This Weekend in University Heights

This coming Saturday, July 20th, will be the last day of business for Sauce the City
(14480 Cedar Rd.) in University Heights. Owner Victor Searcy Jr. opened his chicken sandwich shop two and a half years ago in the Cedar Green shopping plaza.
"We need to get back into the city, we need to get back into Cleveland," he explains. "We just ran our course out here."
Searcy launched his business at the Ohio City Galley in 2018, keeping it going long after the Galley Group pulled out of the building. After that venture closed for good in 2022, he moved into the University Heights location.
Searcy says that he might reopen in a different location if he finds a suitable one.
