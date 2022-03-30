Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Saucy Brew Works to Expand to Sandusky, Taking Over Former Zinc and Boom Town Coffee Spaces

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 2:46 pm

click to enlarge saucy_brew_works_cans.png

Saucy Brew Works founder Brent Zimmerman revealed to the Sandusky Register that he was expanding his presence in Sandusky. Zimmerman also operates the historic hotel, The Washington, in that city.

Zimmerman’s next move is to take over the former Zinc Brasserie and Boom Town Coffee spaces on E. Water Street, both of which have been closed since late last year. Those two businesses will renamed as Saucy Brew Works properties, according to the article.

“Zinc has always been a favorite spot of mine and my family to have dinner at during summers on the lake,” Zimmerman told the Register.

Zimmerman will work with chef Andrew Gorski, formerly of Tremont Taphouse and Parker's Downtown, to create the menu at the restaurant, which will open in the coming months.

