Scene's Ale Fest Returns to Tremont on Saturday, July 30

Scene’s Ale Fest returns for its 12th year on Saturday, July 30 from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Tremont.
And this year's event is bigger than ever after a two-year break. Festival-goers will get to choose from more than 100 beers from around the corner to around the globe including crowd favorite porters, stouts, wheats, pilsners, ciders, lagers, and many more.
“There’s a reason why the Cleveland Scene has been producing Alefest for over ten years – it’s a crowd favorite! It’s highly anticipated each year because of the variety of beers you can try in one place, along with the additional entertainment. We are so excited to bring it back after a two-year break, and know that we won’t disappoint! - Angela Nagal, Marketing Director for Cleveland Scene.
This year’s ticket offers the full VIP Experience – including all-day admission, 15 drink tickets, access to live music, games, food for purchase, shopping from local vendors and so much more. Pre-sale VIP tickets are now on sale for $50 with limited availability
. A Designated Driver ticket is available for $30 and includes complimentary water and pop, plus one food voucher. The event welcomes all those 21 years of age and older. Feel free to grab your lawn chair (and pet, as this is pet-friendly!) and enjoy a beautiful Summer day at Lincoln Park!
For more information on Scene’s Alefest, and for a complete list of participating vendors and entertainment visit scenealefestival.com