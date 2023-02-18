Scorpacciata Italian Restaurant to Open in Former Larchmere Tavern Spot

click to enlarge
Former Larchmere Tavern to become Scorpacciata.
Back in 2021, we shared news that the former Larchmere Tavern, which had closed after nearly 30 years, was being converted into a high-end cocktail lounge and restaurant. Those plans never came to fruition. But that proved to be fortuitous for Peter Reuter, who was in search of a permanent home for Scorpacciata
In 2018, after graduating from Johnson and Wales culinary school and working for a decade in professional kitchens, Reuter opened Scorpacciata Pasta Company in the Market Hall at Van Aken District. The success of the Market Hall in general and his shop in particular took him a little by surprise, he admits.
“I had little to no hopes,” he says. “Nobody knew what to expect and all of the sudden we needed another location. Nobody expected it to blow up, including me.”
That second location in the Market Hall became home to Scorpacciata Pizza, which also has been drawing rave reviews. The secret to his success is handmade pasta, naturally leavened pizza doughs, quality seasonal ingredients, and a chef’s attention to detail.
Snagging the Larchmere Tavern space, which has been home to a restaurant since at least the 1950s, plays right into Reuter’s well-laid plans.
“We had a five-year plan in 2018 to have a brick-and-mortar and here it is 2023 and we’re right on course,” he says. “To do what we really set out to do a few years ago – to have that full experience. We’ve all worked so hard and we’re ready to stop putting food into disposable bowls.”
The full-service restaurant will offer pizza and pasta, naturally, but Reuter is eager to flex his culinary muscles.
“We’ll have pizza and pasta, but we’ll also have a wider variety of options,” he says. “Appetizers, charcuterie, some steaks, more handmade pasta dishes, cocktails, a wine list, the whole nine.”
Reuter says that he is completely renovating the property. When it’s done, it will have pasta-making room on display, a 12-seat bar and seating for approximately 75. The front patio also will be redone, with hopes of connecting it via windows or garage doors to the interior bar. Reuter envisions a wood-fired pizza oven and/or grill on the patio for weekend specials.
When the space is ready, Reuter simply will shift his entire operation over to its new home, he says.
“We’re basically moving everything from Van Aken into the new spot,” he explains. “I have an entire staff ready to rock and roll, except for servers. They’ve all been with me for so long.”
Reuter is thrilled to join a vibrant street that blends exciting new projects with established neighborhood anchors.
“It’s such a fun, up-and-coming spot,” he adds. “I’m so happy that we found this place. It’s kind of a dream come true.”
Look for Scorpacciata to open in July.
