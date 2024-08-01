Service Wet Grinding, Cleveland's Sole Commercial Knife Sharpener, Closing After 119 Years

"It's kind of sad that we're closing, actually, but we do what we have to do."

By on Thu, Aug 1, 2024 at 8:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Service Wet Grinding - Photo by Doug Trattner
Photo by Doug Trattner
Service Wet Grinding

For 119 years, Service Wet Grinding has been supplying commercial food establishments in and around Cleveland with sharp knives on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis. Beneath a nondescript storefront on Prospect, a dozen employees grind, hone, buff and box a wide array of blades that make their way to thousands of accounts throughout the region.

For just as long, Service Wet Grinding has been one of the only places in town for chefs and home cooks to take their quality cutlery to be professionally sharpened.

All that has ended.

click to enlarge Service Wet Grinding was started in 1905 by Adriano Ambrosi. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Service Wet Grinding was started in 1905 by Adriano Ambrosi.

"We've sold the business," says owner Ms. Ambrose. "It's kind of sad that we're closing, actually, but we do what we have to do."

Service Wet Grinding was sold to Cozzini Bros., a 120-year-old knife-sharpening business in Chicago. That company has its own equipment and facilities, so the Prospect Avenue shop will be winding down completely and its equipment sold off. In essence, Cozzini is buying a customer list 119 years in the making.

The sale likely will not affect local commercial accounts like restaurants, supermarkets, and other food-service providers, as Cozzini will step right in with their own products and route salespeople.

"I do business up and down the East Coast, and everywhere we go Cozzini Brothers is there," says John Selick, Director of Culinary at Metz Culinary Management. "They do a good job."

But where does that leave home cooks like you and me? Likely reaching for alternatives like mail order services and small, independent sharpeners.

"Home cooks might be out of luck," says Selick.


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Salt in Lakewood Will Permanently Close in Late August

By Douglas Trattner

Jill Vedaa (left) and Jessica Parkison

Sweet Pork Wilson’s is Carving Out a Slice for Itself in Cleveland’s Crowded BBQ Scene

By Douglas Trattner

Ribs at Sweet Pork Wilson's

Melt to Go Down to Only Original Lakewood Location After Imminent Closure of Mentor and Akron

By Douglas Trattner

Melt to Go Down to Only Original Lakewood Location After Imminent Closure of Mentor and Akron

Now Open: Wine Dive in Lakewood, From the Owners of Lakewood Truck Park

By Douglas Trattner

Wine Dive is now open in Lakewood.

July 17, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us