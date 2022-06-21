Shake It, a Casual Burger Concept from FWD Hospitality, Coming to Former Kindred Spirit Space at Van Aken District

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Former Sawyer's and Kindred Spirit space at Van Aken District.

After two bites at the upscale-casual apple, Michael Schwartz is going in a completely different direction with his space at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights. After closing Kindred Spirit late last year, which replaced the short-lived Sawyer’s restaurant, Schwartz of Forward Hospitality says that he is opening “a fun, approachable, simple and quick” burger concept.Shake It is a family-friendly eatery with roots in a Chicago project of the same name, which has been in the works since 2017. While far from edgy or original, the burger restaurant does fill a gap in the Van Aken District market.When it opens later this summer, Shake It will feature a menu of single, double and, possibly, triple burgers (not smashed, Schwartz is quick to point out) with Shake It sauce and various condiments. The burgers will be joined on the menu by a veggie burger, hot and non-spicy fried chicken sandwiches, a salad and sides. Given the name, customers can count on milkshakes, boozy or dry.Schwartz says that the restaurant will be heavy on technology, with guests being able to place orders at kiosks, on their phones or in-person at the service counter, which doubles as the bar. There will be TVs and tables for dine-in service.It's business as usual at Garden City, the rooftop cocktail bar above, Schwartz adds.