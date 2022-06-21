Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Shake It, a Casual Burger Concept from FWD Hospitality, Coming to Former Kindred Spirit Space at Van Aken District

By on Tue, Jun 21, 2022 at 3:52 pm

click to enlarge Former Sawyer's and Kindred Spirit space at Van Aken District. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
Douglas Trattner
Former Sawyer's and Kindred Spirit space at Van Aken District.
After two bites at the upscale-casual apple, Michael Schwartz is going in a completely different direction with his space at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights. After closing Kindred Spirit late last year, which replaced the short-lived Sawyer’s restaurant, Schwartz of Forward Hospitality says that he is opening “a fun, approachable, simple and quick” burger concept.

Shake It is a family-friendly eatery with roots in a Chicago project of the same name, which has been in the works since 2017. While far from edgy or original, the burger restaurant does fill a gap in the Van Aken District market.

When it opens later this summer, Shake It will feature a menu of single, double and, possibly, triple burgers (not smashed, Schwartz is quick to point out) with Shake It sauce and various condiments. The burgers will be joined on the menu by a veggie burger, hot and non-spicy fried chicken sandwiches, a salad and sides. Given the name, customers can count on milkshakes, boozy or dry.

Schwartz says that the restaurant will be heavy on technology, with guests being able to place orders at kiosks, on their phones or in-person at the service counter, which doubles as the bar. There will be TVs and tables for dine-in service.

It's business as usual at Garden City, the rooftop cocktail bar above, Schwartz adds.

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Lindey's Lake House (Flats East Bank location) 1146 Old River Rd., Cleveland It&#146;s only natural that a restaurant meant to replicate a cozy beachside escape should showcase its breezy riverside views. Feel free to take it all in with some tacos and a margarita. Photo via mandy.steve/Instagram

32 Cleveland Restaurants With Ridiculously Scenic Views
Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival
Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar
Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you’re there.

32 Essential Ice Cream Shops In Cleveland

Food & Drink Slideshows

Lindey's Lake House (Flats East Bank location) 1146 Old River Rd., Cleveland It&#146;s only natural that a restaurant meant to replicate a cozy beachside escape should showcase its breezy riverside views. Feel free to take it all in with some tacos and a margarita. Photo via mandy.steve/Instagram

32 Cleveland Restaurants With Ridiculously Scenic Views
Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival
Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar
Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you’re there.

32 Essential Ice Cream Shops In Cleveland

Food & Drink Slideshows

Lindey's Lake House (Flats East Bank location) 1146 Old River Rd., Cleveland It&#146;s only natural that a restaurant meant to replicate a cozy beachside escape should showcase its breezy riverside views. Feel free to take it all in with some tacos and a margarita. Photo via mandy.steve/Instagram

32 Cleveland Restaurants With Ridiculously Scenic Views
Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival
Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar
Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you’re there.

32 Essential Ice Cream Shops In Cleveland

Trending

Pearl Asian Kitchen to Close This Month After 43 Years in Shaker Heights

By Douglas Trattner

Pearl Asian Kitchen to Close This Month After 43 Years in Shaker Heights

Newly Opened Breakfast Joint Martha on the Fly is Just Nailing it in Tremont

By Douglas Trattner

Newly Opened Breakfast Joint Martha on the Fly is Just Nailing it in Tremont

Cilantro Taqueria to Open Location Number Five in Chesterland

By Douglas Trattner

Cilantro Taqueria is a quickly expanding Mexican eatery in Cleveland.

Chef Michael Grieve Takes Over the Grocery in Ohio City, With Ambitious Plans to Follow

By Douglas Trattner

The Quarter, home to The Grocery

Also in Food & Drink

Come July, There Will Be 400 Breweries in Ohio

By Cincinnati CityBeat Staff

Come July, There Will Be 400 Breweries in Ohio

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us