Shake It and Garden City at Van Aken District Have Closed

Both of the establishments were operated by Forward Hospitality

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 3:46 pm

Shake It and Garden City at Van Aken District have closed.
Shake It
Shake It and Garden City at Van Aken District have closed.
As if the spate of restaurant closings in recent weeks hasn't been bad enough, we can today add Shake It and Garden City at Van Aken District to the list. The restaurants closed after this past weekend.

Shake It, a casual burger concept from Forward Hospitality, opened last fall in the space formerly home to Kindred Spirit and Sawyer’s restaurant. Garden City, a cocktail-focused rooftop bar from the same group, opened above the Sawyer's/Kindred/Shake It space in the summer of 2020. Forward will soon open a Shake It location in Chicago.

A message to Forward reps for comment was not returned.

Douglas Trattner

Douglas Trattner
