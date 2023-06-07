Shake Shack at Cleveland Hopkins Airport Has Reopened

click to enlarge
Courtesy Shake Shack
Shake Shack offerings
The Shake Shack
outpost in the Main Terminal Food Court at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, which had been closed for more than three years due to the pandemic, has reopened. It joins Wow Bao, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen and Cantina Taqueria & Tequila Bar, which reopened previously.
“We are thrilled to have this world-class brand serving Cleveland-Hopkins passengers," said Bryant L. Francis, Director of Port Control. "It is just one of many exciting new things happening here to elevate the guest experience."
