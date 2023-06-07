Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Shake Shack at Cleveland Hopkins Airport Has Reopened

The popular burger stand had been closed for more than three years

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 9:09 am

click to enlarge Shake Shack offerings - Courtesy Shake Shack
Courtesy Shake Shack
Shake Shack offerings
The Shake Shack outpost in the Main Terminal Food Court at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, which had been closed for more than three years due to the pandemic, has reopened. It joins Wow Bao, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen and Cantina Taqueria & Tequila Bar, which reopened previously.

“We are thrilled to have this world-class brand serving Cleveland-Hopkins passengers," said Bryant L. Francis, Director of Port Control. "It is just one of many exciting new things happening here to elevate the guest experience."

