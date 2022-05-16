Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Shake Shack to Open at Crocker Commons in Westlake This Fall

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 9:13 am

click to enlarge Shake Shack coming to Westake. - COURTESY SHAKE SHACK
Courtesy Shake Shack
Shake Shack coming to Westake.

This fall, Shake Shack will open its fourth location in Northeast Ohio. As of today, the beloved fast-casual burger concept can be found downtown, at Pinecrest in Beachwood, and at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Next up for Shake Shack is a location on the far west side of Cuyahoga County in Westlake. Crocker Commons, a 16-acre mixed-use development across Crocker Road from Crocker park, will be its home. The signing was announced by the Cleveland office of CBRE.

Look for other exciting food tenants to be announced for that location soon as well.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
