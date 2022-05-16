Shake Shack to Open at Crocker Commons in Westlake This Fall

click to enlarge
Courtesy Shake Shack
Shake Shack coming to Westake.
This fall, Shake Shack
will open its fourth location in Northeast Ohio. As of today, the beloved fast-casual burger concept can be found downtown, at Pinecrest in Beachwood, and at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Next up for Shake Shack is a location on the far west side of Cuyahoga County in Westlake. Crocker Commons, a 16-acre mixed-use development across Crocker Road from Crocker park, will be its home. The signing was announced by the Cleveland office of CBRE.
Look for other exciting food tenants to be announced for that location soon as well.