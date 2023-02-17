Sheng Long Yu to Bring Famed Chicago-Based Sichuan Eatery Lao Sze Chuan to Pinecrest

click to enlarge
Lao Sze Chuan
Courtesy Sheng Long Yu
Artist's rendering of Lao Sze Chuan Pinecrest
opened in Chicago’s Chinatown in 1998, where it made a big splash thanks to its stellar Sichuan cuisine. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of Sichuan, chef and owner Tony Hu went on to open a dozen other Chicago locations of Lao Sze Chuan as well as other popular places such as Lao Beijing, Lao Shanghai, Lao You Ju and Lao Hunan.
Aside from the dozen or so locations of Lao Sze Chuan in Greater Chicago, there are only four out-of-state locations of the iconic brand. This summer, that number will climb to five thanks to local operator Sheng Long Yu, who is opening a location at Pinecrest. Yu says that diners familiar with the Chicago-based restaurant can expect a similar menu and stylish interior.
If you aren't familiar with Yu's body of work, it is a large and constantly growing portfolio of restaurants that includes Shinto Japanese Steakhouse in Strongsville and Westlake, Kenko Sushi in University Circle and Kent, Dagu Rice Noodle in Asiatown, Ipoke near the Cleveland Clinic and Hell’s Fried Chicken in University Circle. He is also the force behind a new Asian food hall
taking shape in Asiatown.
