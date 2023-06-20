Sidetrack Tavern on the Cleveland/Lakewood Border to Close on July 2

click to enlarge Google Maps Popular westside spot Sidetrack Tavern to close in early July.

Sidetrack Tavern (13429 Lakewood Heights Blvd.), a popular neighborhood watering hole on the Cleveland/Lakewood border, will close on July 2. The move, announced in a social media post, surprised many of of the bar's clientele given the fact that the owners completely remodeled the property two years ago.Here's the statement:"With bittersweet emotion, we share the news that Sidetrack Tavern CLE will permanently close on July 2, 2023. It has been our pleasure being your neighborhood tavern, and we’re grateful to our dedicated team, customers, friends, and family for helping make our venture successful. Stop in for a visit and share some laughs and a pint before we close our doors.With love, gratitude, and many thanks!"According to online records, the address will soon be home to a marijuana dispensary called Green Power. To accomplish that, the building likely will be razed.