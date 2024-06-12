Sneak Peek: Cleveland Bagel Café, Opening in Lakewood in Late June

The cafe will have a few more offerings than the original Cleveland Bagel Co. spots and serve as a test for future expansion

By on Wed, Jun 12, 2024 at 1:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cleveland Bagel Café will open in Lakewood in late June. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Cleveland Bagel Café will open in Lakewood in late June.
First announced in late 2021, the Lakewood location of Cleveland Bagel (16300 Detroit Ave.) is now just days from opening. Set in the sunny corner storefront formerly home of Streat Burger Bistro, the shop will open before the end of the month.

A lot can happen in two and a half years, and that’s the case with this business. Originally, this shop was destined to become the third location of Cleveland Bagel, the bagel biz that was launched a decade ago by Dan Herbst and Geoff Hardman. Now it’s called Cleveland Bagel Café, a separate entity operated by Erika Durham and John Antolik in partnership with Herbst and Hardman.

Durham, who has been a member of the Cleveland Bagel family since inception, says that equipment necessary to fabricate bagels from scratch on site could not be worked into the construction plans. The obstacle forced the partners to adjust the game plan. What they landed on was the Cleveland Bagel Café, which will serve as a prototype for future expansion.

“The idea behind this, once we landed on the plan, was that this project would create the model for what we do going forward,” says Durham.

Cleveland Bagel Café will look and feel like the Cleveland Bagel shops in Ohio City and Midtown, but the bagels will arrive par-baked and frozen, then baked fresh daily.

Those bagels will be sold as is, topped with schmears, or used as a base for sandwiches. The café will have a more robust sandwich menu than the other shops, with additions like turkey club and vegan sausage and egg, and will sell house-baked pastries like muffins, cookies and scones.

A coffee program starring Six Shooter will include espressos, cappuccinos and lattes. A cooler will stock schmears for retail sale. And there will be seating for about a dozen guests.

Cleveland Bagel Café will be open 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. seven days a week.

click to enlarge Operating partner Erika Durham. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Operating partner Erika Durham.
click to enlarge Cleveland Bagel Café will open in Lakewood in late June. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Cleveland Bagel Café will open in Lakewood in late June.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

As J. Pistone's Final Day Approaches, 56 Social to Open in its Place

By Douglas Trattner

J. Pistone Market, which is closing on June 30, to become 56 Social.

Downtown D. P. Dough Reopens Today, With an Uptown Location to Follow This Summer

By Douglas Trattner

"Ooey, gooey, cheesy happiness " from D. P. Dough

Cordelia’s Vinnie Cimino Comes Up a Little Short in His First James Beard Awards

By Douglas Trattner

Cordelia owners Andrew Watts (left) and Vinnie Cimino

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Boom's Pizza Opens Soon at Van Aken and More

By Vince Grzegorek

Boom's Pizza

June 5, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us