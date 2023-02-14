Sneak Peek: Goldie's Donuts & Bakery, Opening This Month in Ohio City

click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
Goldie's Donuts to open in Ohio City.
Owners Dustin and Paloma Goldberg promised to spare no expense with respect to the design and buildout of their new Ohio City café Goldie's Donuts & Bakery
. After getting a sneak peek today, it's obvious that they followed through on their pledge. Commanding a sunny corner spot at 41 West, a mixed-use development at the corner of Lorain Avenue and W. 41st St., the gorgeous space is trimmed in white marble, brass and glass.
“I’m determined to make it the nicest place in the whole area as far as the buildout is concerned,” Goldberg said last summer when he announced the project. “Even though our product doesn’t cost that, we want to make it feel that.”
After six successful years in Lyndhurst (5211 Mayfield Rd., 440-683-4746), the Goldbergs felt the time was right to expand to one of the busiest corridors of the city. Guests seated at the lengthy marble counter can take in all the action from the comfort of a cushy bar stool.
Goldie’s is a family-owned business that makes its donuts, fillings, frostings and glazes from scratch daily using premium ingredients. They are known for their selection of old-fashioned classics like sour cream donuts, maple-glazed cake donuts, honey-glazed crullers, strawberry jam-filled donuts and powdered sugar donuts, but also long johns, apple fritters, croissants, muffins and brownies . The donuts and pastries will be made seven days a week at the main kitchen in Lyndhurst and delivered to the café daily.
This new location on Cleveland’s near-west side offers the company an opportunity to expand the menu, says Dustin. Down the road, the owners hope to add breakfast and lunch items to the mix.
