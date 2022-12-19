Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Souper Market to Open Downtown Shop at the Standard First Week of January

This month marks 20 years in the soup biz for owner Matthew Moore

By on Mon, Dec 19, 2022 at 10:05 am

click to enlarge New Souper Market shop at the Standard - Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore
New Souper Market shop at the Standard

Matthew Moore was compelled to shutter the Souper Market location on E. Sixth Street after just two years. But almost immediately a new downtown home was secured for the hand-crafted soup house. That home is on the ground floor of The Standard (99 W. St. Clair Ave.), specifically on St. Clair facing the justice center.

Original plans called for a late-2021 opening, but construction delays but a damper on that estimate. Souper Market is now on pace to open January 3, assuming inspections go smoothly.

In other Souper Market news: This month marks 20 years in the soup business for Moore, who opened up the original Ohio City shop in 2002. Since then, the company added locations in Lakewood, Kamm's Corners and Midtown, which is also home to the commissary.

