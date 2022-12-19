Souper Market to Open Downtown Shop at the Standard First Week of January

click to enlarge
Matthew Moore
New Souper Market shop at the Standard
Matthew Moore was compelled to shutter the Souper Market
location on E. Sixth Street after just two years. But almost immediately a new downtown home was secured for the hand-crafted soup house. That home is on the ground floor of The Standard (99 W. St. Clair Ave.), specifically on St. Clair facing the justice center.
Original plans called for a late-2021 opening, but construction delays but a damper on that estimate. Souper Market is now on pace to open January 3, assuming inspections go smoothly.
In other Souper Market news: This month marks 20 years in the soup business for Moore, who opened up the original Ohio City shop in 2002. Since then, the company added locations in Lakewood, Kamm's Corners and Midtown, which is also home to the commissary.
