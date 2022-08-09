Stay Hungry 216 to Open in South Euclid on Wednesday, August 17

click to enlarge
Stay Hungry 216
Stay Hungry 216
Fast-casual comfort food is the name of the game
(359 S. Green Rd., 216-727-0101), a new fast-casual comfort and soul food spot in South Euclid, will open on Wednesday, August 17th. The restaurant is operated by chef Chad Lewis, with partnership by chef Eric Rogers of Black Box Fix fame. You can find the eatery tucked into the Glengate Plaza at Green and Glenridge.
The menu offers a handful of hearty entrees, pastas and sides. Some of the choices include jumbo fried shrimp with garlic butter hot sauce, grilled salmon with an agave BBQ glaze, fried chicken smothered with onion gravy, shrimp scampi pasta with alfredo sauce and seafood bags loaded with shrimp, lobster, corn and potatoes.
Stay Hungry will be open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday.