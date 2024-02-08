Stout It Out Loud Festival Returns to Butcher and the Brewer Feb. 17

The popular oyster-and-ale fest rounds up the state's best stouts and pairs them with fresh-shucked oysters.

By on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 11:25 am

Stout It Out Loud returns to Butcher and the Brewer on Feb. 17.
Courtesy photo
Stout It Out Loud returns to Butcher and the Brewer on Feb. 17.
Everybody's favorite oyster-and-ale festival returns to East 4th Street on Saturday, February 17. Stout It Out Loud will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Butcher and the Brewer (2043 East 4th St.). The popular years-running event (save for a brief absence) rounds up the state's best craft stouts and pairs them with a bevy of freshly shucked oysters.

Already more than 20 Ohio brewers have signed up to pour their beers. Those suds will be offered alongside oysters on the half shell, oyster po' boys and fried johnny cakes. All foods are sold as add-ons to the general admission ticket price of $45 (plus exorbitant Eventbrite fees). A dozen oysters will set you back $35 (plus exorbitant Eventbrite fees), while a six-pack costs $18 (plus exorbitant Eventbrite fees).

Here are the participating breweries:

• Akronym Brewing

• Avon Brewing Company

• Bookhouse Brewing

• Brew Kettle Brewery

• Brick and Barrel Brewing

• Collision Bend Brewing Company

• Crooked Pecker Brewing Company

• Double Wing Brewing Co.

• Fat Head's

• Forest City Brewery

• Ghost Tree Brewing Company

• Hofbrauhaus Cleveland

• Hoppin' Frog Brewery

• Immigrant Son Brewery

• Market Garden

• Masthead Brewing Co.

• Noble Beast Brewing Co.

• Outerbelt Brewing

• Rhinegeist

• Saucy Brew Works

• Sibling Revelry Brewing

• Sonder Brewing

• Terrestrial Brewing Company

For tickets and more info, click here.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
