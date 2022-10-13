Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Studio West 117 Kicks Off Grand Opening Weekend on Friday, Oct. 21

Guests will have their first chance to explore Muze, Trellis and Eat Me Pizza

By on Thu, Oct 13, 2022 at 9:12 am

Located at West 117th Street and Detroit, Studio West 117 aims to be the new hub for LGBT dining, nightlife and entertainment in Cleveland. Phase one, which is called the Fieldhouse, features two restaurants and a rooftop bar. Next Friday, guests will have their first opportunity to explore the complex and its offerings.

First up for the multi-faceted development will be Muze Gastropub, Eat Me Pizza and Trellis Rooftop Bar.

Eat Me is a quick-serve, wood-fired pizza operation that will be open lunch, dinner and late-night, with a walk-up window for increased accessibility.

Muze Gastropub is a 130-seat “industrial chic” restaurant. In addition to the pizzas from Eat Me, Muze will turn out a menu of wood-grilled small plates, skewers and burgers.

Last but not least is Trellis, billed as “Lakewood’s first and only rooftop patio.” The bar features 4,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for guests to drink, dine and dance. The “bougie rum jungle vibe” will be more upscale than at Muze, with custom booths, cabanas, drop chandeliers and lots of greenery. A menu of wood-fired tapas, Eat Me pizzas and other foods will be available.

Future phases of development at Studio West 117 will include a 56,000-square-foot theater, smaller venues, retail spaces, and maker and studio spaces.

