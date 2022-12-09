Sushi En Opens in Former Sung's House Space in Playhouse Square

This past summer, Sung's House in Playhouse Square announced that it was closing after a decade of operation by the Ohio Theatre on Euclid Avenue. But it didn't take long for another Japanese restaurant to take its place.
For 15 years, Sushi En has been a popular destination for sushi in Columbus, where the restaurant consistently earns "Best Sushi" nods from local diners. The family owned eatery recently opened a second location in Twinsburg, which has also been received warmly. For location number three, Sushi En
chose downtown Cleveland (1507 Euclid Ave., 216-716-8654).
While Sushi En is best known for its wide-ranging sushi options, which includes sashimi, nigiri and raw, cooked and vegetarian rolls, the restaurant has a full kitchen. The menu offers a blend of traditional Japanese dishes along with some Korean entrees, as well as some more creative fusion-style dishes. Noodle lovers can choose between ramen, udon and soba bowls.
Sushi En is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.
