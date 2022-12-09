Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Sushi En Opens in Former Sung's House Space in Playhouse Square

This is location number three for the Columbus-based restaurant

By on Fri, Dec 9, 2022 at 9:26 am

click to enlarge Sushi En Opens in Former Sung's House Space in Playhouse Square
Courtesy Sushi En

This past summer, Sung's House in Playhouse Square announced that it was closing after a decade of operation by the Ohio Theatre on Euclid Avenue. But it didn't take long for another Japanese restaurant to take its place.

For 15 years, Sushi En has been a popular destination for sushi in Columbus, where the restaurant consistently earns "Best Sushi" nods from local diners. The family owned eatery recently opened a second location in Twinsburg, which has also been received warmly. For location number three, Sushi En chose downtown Cleveland (1507 Euclid Ave., 216-716-8654).

While Sushi En is best known for its wide-ranging sushi options, which includes sashimi, nigiri and raw, cooked and vegetarian rolls, the restaurant has a full kitchen. The menu offers a blend of traditional Japanese dishes along with some Korean entrees, as well as some more creative fusion-style dishes. Noodle lovers can choose between ramen, udon and soba bowls.

Sushi En is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Read More about Douglas Trattner
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chef Andrew Mansour to Open Artis Restaurant in Former SideQuest Space in Lakewood

By Douglas Trattner

Former SideQuest space to become Artis

Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.

By Douglas Trattner

Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.

Now Open: Au Jus, a Chicago-Style Italian Beef Shop in Parma

By Douglas Trattner

Italian beef sandwich

Proof Bar-BQ to Move From Tremont to Former Nick's Diner Space in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

Nick's Diner in Ohio City

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us