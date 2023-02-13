Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Taza Lebanese Grill to Open a Third Location in Rocky River

The plan is to open Wednesday Feb. 15

By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 12:01 pm

click to enlarge A tasty spread at Taza. - Courtesy Taza
Courtesy Taza
A tasty spread at Taza.

Taza, the Lebanese restaurant with locations downtown (1400 W. 6th St., 216-274-1170) and at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere (28601 Chagrin Blvd., 216-464-4000), will open a new store in Rocky River (19310 Detroit Rd.). Representatives say the plan is to open the restaurant this Wednesday, February 15th.

Taza is part of the restaurant group that includes Aladdin's, Boaz and Sittoo's.

This address, coincidentally enough, had been home to another Middle Eastern/Mediterranean restaurant: Al Pita.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
