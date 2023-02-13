Taza Lebanese Grill to Open a Third Location in Rocky River

click to enlarge
Taza
Courtesy Taza
A tasty spread at Taza.
, the Lebanese restaurant with locations downtown (1400 W. 6th St., 216-274-1170) and at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere (28601 Chagrin Blvd., 216-464-4000), will open a new store in Rocky River (19310 Detroit Rd.). Representatives say the plan is to open the restaurant this Wednesday, February 15th.
Taza is part of the restaurant group that includes Aladdin's, Boaz and Sittoo's.
This address, coincidentally enough, had been home to another Middle Eastern/Mediterranean restaurant: Al Pita.
