The Gordon Square restaurant, which opened in 2017, is now closed

By on Mon, Dec 19, 2022 at 2:09 pm

click to enlarge The Boiler 65 Has Closed Its Last Remaining Location
Google Maps

The Boiler 65 has closed its last remaining location. The seafood-in-a-bag concept debuted in 2017, when it converted much of the St. Helena Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church in the heart of Gordon Square into a 150-seat restaurant. At that time, Boiler 65 was just the second restaurant in Northeast Ohio to hop on the Cajun-style seafood trend, following Lee's Seafood Boil (formerly Boiling Seafood) in Cleveland Heights and preceding dozens of others.

Boiler 65 expanded by adding locations in Bedford and S. Euclid, both of which are also closed. Owners  Lawrence Harris and Srey Ny are in the process of opening Fiyah Korean BBQ in the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood.

Tags:

