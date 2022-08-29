Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

The Chocolate Bar in Downtown Cleveland Has Permanently Closed

For 13 years, people went to Chocolate Bar

By on Mon, Aug 29, 2022 at 4:49 pm

The Chocolate Bar in Downtown Cleveland Has Permanently Closed
Photo Courtesy of Instagram Userbeckylynnwhite

Through downtown closings and openings over the last decade-plus, The Chocolate Bar has, somehow, stood its ground at the end of East 4th St. on Euclid Ave., an impervious ganache existing despite and amid shifting culinary trends.

Now, citing "continuous staffing challenges," it will no more.

The local franchise of the Buffalo-born chain, which still has spots there, as well as in Georgia and, believe it or not, two locations in Kuwait, drew fans for its extensive dessert menu but was, as Scene wrote in 2010, a world away from the quality of its neighbors across the street on East 4th.

It announced the closure today on Facebook, saying:  "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for your 13 years of loyal patronage. Due to continuous staffing challenges, The Chocolate Bar must close its doors. It has become too difficult with the lack of staff to provide our loyal customers with the quality of service they deserve. It has been a pleasure to serve you and be a part of the many birthday celebrations, rehearsal dinners, retirement parties,bachelorette parties and graduation festivities that were celebrated here. Remember: Everything is BETTER with Chocolate!"

Food & Drink Slideshows

Zaytoon 1150 Huron Rd., Cleveland David Ina, the son of the owners of Al’s Deli, worked at his family restaurant to gain experience before opening his own place down the street. Zaytoon specializes in Lebanese food like fattoush and shwarma.

27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland
Rowley Inn 1104 Rowley Ave., Cleveland “Can't believe this was my first time coming here! What an awesome hidden gem in Tremont. Let's start with the best thing on the menu, their bacon wrapped tots. These things are gigantic and covered in strips of bacon before they are deep fried. The bacon soaks into the tots so it gives them amazing succulent flavor while still being crispy on the outside. Seriously whichever chef designed this menu item needs to win a James Beard award. The rest of their food was also great, the burger was cooked to perfection and their other breakfast items including the grilled cheese is also good,” James P. on Yelp

The 25 Best Restaurants For Comfort Food In Cleveland, According To Yelp In 2022
Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022

Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022
Civilization 2366 West 11th St., Cleveland This Tremont coffee joint feels like a blast from the past. With a wood-paneled interior, dim-lighting and wooden furniture, the space gives you the feeling of being in an Enlightenment-era French salon. Along with fine coffees, it offers a large selection of bakery and food options, including chocolate and croissants.

25 Essential Cleveland Coffee Shops

