The Chocolate Bar in Downtown Cleveland Has Permanently Closed

Through downtown closings and openings over the last decade-plus, The Chocolate Bar has, somehow, stood its ground at the end of East 4th St. on Euclid Ave., an impervious ganache existing despite and amid shifting culinary trends.
Now, citing "continuous staffing challenges," it will no more.
The local franchise of the Buffalo-born chain, which still has spots there, as well as in Georgia and, believe it or not, two locations in Kuwait,
drew fans for its extensive dessert menu but was, as Scene wrote in 2010
, a world away from the quality of its neighbors across the street on East 4th.
It announced the closure today on Facebook
, saying: "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for your 13 years of loyal patronage. Due to continuous staffing challenges, The Chocolate Bar must close its doors. It has become too difficult with the lack of staff to provide our loyal customers with the quality of service they deserve. It has been a pleasure to serve you and be a part of the many birthday celebrations, rehearsal dinners, retirement parties,bachelorette parties and graduation festivities that were celebrated here. Remember: Everything is BETTER with Chocolate!"