The Cleveland Pickle Fest Returns to Downtown This Saturday

The fourth annual celebration of all things pickle lands on Mall B this Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. as the Cleveland Pickle Fest returns.
Featuring pickle vendors, food trucks, pickle beer, pickle pizza, pickle candy, pickle ice cream and more, the event also offers live music and two pickle eating contests.
General admission is $5. VIP tickets run $30 and will get you free giveaways, a private bar and bathroom, plus exclusive pickle beer flavors.
More than 15,000 people descended on the first Pickle Fest in 2019. It went virtual in 2020 and offered limited attendance in 2021, but is back to full scale this year.
Buy tickets and find a full schedule of festivities at ClevelandPickleFest.com
.